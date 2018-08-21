Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Hits and flops from the game

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Matchweek 2’s final game saw Liverpool take on Crystal Palace in the race to grab the early season points that will prove to be vital as we come to the business end.

However, while many flocked to their TVs and even Selhurst Part to watch the famous Mohamad Salah, selected as part of the final trio alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric for UEFA’s Player of The Year away, it simply wasn’t to be for the Egyptian.

Roy Hodgson and his Eagles proved to a be a tough cookie to crack, something that few would have predicted despite the likes of Wilfred Zaha, Christian Benteke, Max Meyer and a few others gracing Hodgson’s team-sheet.

The Eagles showed their defensive mettle and gave Jurgen Klopp and his heavy metal brand of football a test, but the Reds walked through with a 2-0 victory.

However, the big difference ended up being referee Michael Olivier and two massive decisions, the first of which was to award Liverpool a penalty just before half-time. His second decision was to send of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which proved to be decisive.

Here is a look at the 3 worst and the 3 best players of Matchweek two’s final game.

#3 Hit: James Milner

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's Mr. Consistent put in another good performance and was Liverpool’s unsung hero as he calmly slotted away the penalty. The English international was always ready and available for a pass, backed up Naby Keita and the Liverpool front-line, and even made his fair share of tackles.

While he was eventually replaced by Jordan Henderson and has been replaced by Naby Keita, the 32-year-old will always be there for Liverpool whenever required as he showed today in a hard-fought battle.

Milner won’t always be able to do it for Liverpool, but like we saw today the former Manchester City star was crucial to Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the future.

#3 Flop: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Crystal Palace’s standout star after their win over Fulham, the 20-year-old started today’s game well and was brilliant as a right back. However, like many football games, everything comes down to one single moment and for Bissaka it was his sending off that will arguably define today’s game.

The England international was stuck between Mohamed Salah and the game going away from the Eagles and did what he could to stop the magical Egyptian.

However, what he did ended up somewhere around a push and a shove which saw Michael Olivier give him his marching orders.

Take nothing away from the England international, if not for the red card, he would have been a part of the hits, but c'est la vie.

