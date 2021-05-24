Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: Reds player ratings as Mane fires Klopp's men into the Champions League | Premier League 2020-21 

A brace from Sadio Mane helped Liverpool pick up a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

On a day when 10,000 fans returned to Anfield, the Reds came into the game knowing that a win was a pre-requisite to secure a top-four finish.

The just-concluded campaign was one big rollercoaster ride for the deposed champions. They were favorites to defend their title as recently as December but a poor run of form at the turn of the year saw them lose touch of the top four.

Liverpool, however, have turned a corner in recent weeks and a run of four consecutive victories saw them reclaim the initiative.

Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged XI from the one that thoroughly dispatched Burnley last week, with Goergino Wijnaldum named as captain on what might be his final appearance for the club.

With fans in attendance at Anfield for the first time in over a year, the hosts dominated proceedings right from kickoff, with Rhys Williams, Trent-Alexander Arnold and Mohamed Salah all going close.

Crystal Palace threatened on the counter and the pace of Wilfred Zaha and Andros Townsend caused Liverpool trouble on occasion.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when he was played in by Roberto Firmino to score his 10th league goal of the season.

The second half saw the hosts push forward for a more comfortable lead and they finally got their breakthrough in the 74th minute when Mane got his brace through a deflected effort.

Mo Salah missed two good chances to score his 23rd goal late on and his blank meant he failed in his quest for a third Premier League Golden Boot, with Kane's goal at Leicester seeing him win the Golden Boot.

Liverpool, however, gave their returning fans the perfect gift and the win guarantees that UEFA Champions League football will be played at Anfield for a fifth consecutive season.

There was also a tribute given to Wijnaldum at full-time and this, coupled with his pre-game comments, means that we might have seen the Dutchman in a Liverpool shirt for the last time.

Here is a rundown of how the Liverpool players fared in the game.

Liverpool player ratings against Crystal Palace

Alisson Becker - 7/10

Alisson Becker was not threatened too much for most of the game but he pulled off some routine saves every time he was called upon.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson supported Liverpool's attack with his bombarding runs forward and created four chances for his teammates. He also showed his defensive nous with three tackles and one interception.

Rhys Williams - 6.5/10

The Liverpool centre-back was efficient in his duties and played his role in helping the hosts keep a clean sheet.

Nathaniel Phillips - 6.5/10

Nat Phillips made three clearances and one interception in what was a routine defensive performance.

Trent-Alexander Arnold - 6/10

The England defender was not at his best for most of the game and received a yellow card in the 71st minute for dissent towards the referee.

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho shielded the Liverpool defense with minimal fuss and he ended the game with a pass accuracy of 92.7%.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7/10

Wijnaldum combined his defensive and attacking duties with aplomb before his replacement by James Milner in the 77th minute.

Liverpool had a routine victory

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

Thiago Alcantara continued his fine run of form with another midfield masterclass for Liverpool. He instigated the hosts' attacks and also put in a defensive shift for Klopp's side.

Sadio Mane - 9/10

Sadio Mane had a season to forget but he ended it on the perfect note with his brace guaranteeing Liverpool a top four finish.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Roberto Firmino provided the assist for Liverpool's opener in addition to creating two chances for his teammates.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Mohamed Salah played his part by assisting Mane's second goal, however, he should also have ended the game on the scoresheet.

Substitutes

James Milner - 6/10

The 35-year-old came on to shoe up the midfield in the 77th minute and he received a yellow card seven minutes later for a cynical challenge.

Diogo Jota - N/A

The Portugal international came on in injury time and barely had a touch of the ball.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain - N/A

Chamberlain also came on in injury time and did not get involved enough to warrant a rating.