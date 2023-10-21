Liverpool 2-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points as Reds ease past 10-men rivals | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool moved to the top of the table with a comfortable 2-0 win over Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday, October 21.

Jurgen Klopp looked to extend his strong run over the Toffees in the Premier League. He made four changes from the side that drew with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out. Andrew Robertson's shoulder injury during the international break meant Kostas Tsimikas earned a start at left-back.

Everton, on the other hand, looked to continue their rise from the bottom of the table after a win against Bournemouth last week. Sean Dyche named an unchanged lineup.

Liverpool dominated possession in the first half but were unable to find the back of the net. The visitors were content with defending deep inside their own half.

The turning point of the game occurred in the 37th minute when Ashley Young caught Luis Diaz's leg close to the Reds box. Having already seen a yellow, the veteran subsequently received his second booking, reducing Everton to 10 men.

Dyche brought on two defenders at half-time, looking to play for a draw. Liverpool continued to pile on the pressure but were unable to break the deadlock.

Their pressure paid off in the 73rd minute after substitute Michael Keane handled the ball in the box. Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot, extending his brilliant run to begin the season. The Egyptian doubled his tally in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a rapid counterattack.

The three points meant Liverpool temporarily moved to the top of the table, level with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5. Ibrahima Konate should have probably been sent off

The Frenchman was already on a yellow in the second half when he committed a foul to stop an Everton counterattack. He was lucky to not receive a second yellow and Klopp was quick to remove the center-back following the foul, bringing Joel Matip on for him.

#4. Everton's miserable run to the season continues

Dyche's side seemingly got things back on track with a win over Bournemouth last time out. However, a loss meant the Toffees have secured just seven points from their first nine games of the season, their fewest since 2006.

#3. Ashley Young's red card killed any hope for Everton

Everton had a clear game plan coming into the game, content to play on the back foot and looking to hit Liverpool on the counter. However, Ashley Young's sending-off in the first half meant the Toffees were never able to create any attacking momentum.

#2. Mohamed Salah is on fire

Salah has been the driving force for the Reds this season as they look to put behind a difficult 2022-23 campaign. The Egyptian has already bagged seven goals and four assists in the Premier League. He was clinical with his chances against Everton, bagging a brace.

#1. Liverpool continue their good run

Jurgen Klopp's side moved to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Everton. After a poor 2022-23 season that saw them fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Klopp's men seem to have found their stride yet again. They look to be strong contenders once again and could be in the title race.