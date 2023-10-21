Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Liverpool player ratings as Salah’s brace powers Reds to Merseyside derby triumph | Premier League 2023-24

Mohamed Salah’s second-half brace saw Liverpool beat 10-man Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday (October 21).

The Reds dominated proceedings in the first half, looking especially threatening on the counter. Despite their dominance and Ashley Young’s 38th-minute sending-off for two bookable offences, they were unable to find the breakthrough before half-time.

The Liverpool pressure finally told in the 75th minute as Salah tucked away a penalty following a Michael Keane handball in the box. The Egyptian added a second after a counter deep in injury time to sea all three points for his side.

As Jurgen Klopp’s men move provisionally to the top of the Premier League table, here're the Liverpool player ratings from the game.

Alisson: 6/10

Alisson was largely untroubled, especially after Everton went down to 10 men. The Brazilian made just one save in the game but was excellent with the ball at his feet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6/10

Alexander-Arnold took up an increasingly more advanced role as the game went on and had a couple of speculative shots that went close. The Liverpool right-back made 14 recoveries, usually picking the ball up again after Everton lumped it forward.

Ibrahima Konate: 5/10

Booked early in the second half, Konate was replaced soon amid fears that a second yellow was on its way. The Frenchman made nine recoveries during his solid outing.

Virgil van Dijk: 7/10

Van Dijk was dominant in defence for Liverpool.

Van Dijk was imperious in defence, topping the charts in terms of duels won (12) and passes completed (94).

Konstantinos Tsimikas: 5/10

Tsimikas was afforded a lot of room on the left flank but was unable to take advantage and create anything of note. The Greek full-back was replaced in the 62nd minute.

Ryan Gravenberch: 5/10

Gravenberch delivered a powerful and efficient performance in midfield, maintaining a 97% passing accuracy and making six recoveries and four interceptions. The Dutchman was replaced just after the hour mark.

Alexis Mac Allister: 5/10

Mac Allister was tidy without being spectacular in central midfield, keeping the ball moving swiftly and cleverly.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 7/10

Szoboszlai barely stopped running the entire game, contributing both offensively and defensively. The Hungarian created the most chances (4) in the game and looked excellent on the ball throughout.

Mohamed Salah: 8/10

Salah's brace won the game for his side.

Despite being well-marshalled by Mykolenko for most of the game, Salah bagged a well-taken brace to win the game for his side.

Diogo Jota: 5/10

Jota struggled to make an impact in the game against a solid Everton defence and did not feature heavily despite playing the full 90.

Luis Diaz: 6/10

Diaz caused havoc on the left flank, alternating between using the width and cutting inside to unsettle the Everton defence. His trickery resulted in Young’s sending-off, as both his bookings were a result of rash fouls on the Colombian.

Liverpool substitute ratings against Everton:

Darwin Nunez: 6/10

Brought on to help Liverpool make the breakthrough, Nunez added energy and dynamism to his side’s attack. The Uruguayan showed excellent composure to set Salah up for the second goal.

Harvey Elliott: 6/10

Elliott looked extremely bright after coming on in the 62nd minute, completing all of his passes and making five recoveries as well.

Joel Matip: 5/10

With Everton mostly pinned back after he had come in the 67th minute, Matip did not have much to do on the pitch.

Joe Gomez: N.A.

Gomez came on for the final few minutes to fill in at left-back and help his side see the game out.