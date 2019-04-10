Liverpool 2-0 FC Porto: 3 men who won the game for The Reds

Liverpool defeated FC Porto 2-0 in the Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Anfield witnessed yet another memorable European night as Liverpool registered a stunning 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal encounters.

The Merseyside outfit returned to the Champions League action on Tuesday night after three successive League victories since their last European fixture.

The hosts went off to a perfect start as Naby Keita scored with a deflected strike at the fifth-minute mark. It means the Guinean now has two goals in two consecutive games and his Liverpool career has now begun in the real sense. The Reds gathered a good momentum on the game in the early stages and were constantly surging forward to cause FC Porto's rearguard problems. It was Roberto Firmino who doubled their lead in the 26th minute, scoring from a close range via an inch-perfect delivery by Alexander Arnold.

Liverpool had a number of chances to increase their lead in the second half but couldn't take them. However, they have a good two-goal lead to take to Portugal and have found themselves in pole position to progress into the semis.

Let us have a look at three players who were brilliant for Liverpool on Tuesday night.

#3 Jordan Henderson

Handerson out in a great display for The Reds

After that stunning performance at Southampton coming as a substitute, Liverpool's skipper Jordan Henderson returned to the starting XI and partnered with Fabinho and Keita in the midfield.

Henderson was superb in that midfield, passing with some foresight and pressing very high. He provided a number of dangerous passes to the frontline including one which set up Reds' second goal.

The captain's work rate was very high on Tuesday night and it was one of his finest performances in recent memory.

