Liverpool 2-0 Fulham: 3 players who impressed for Liverpool

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 187 // 12 Nov 2018, 07:35 IST

Liverpool hosted Fulham at Anfield

Liverpool didn't have a happy week before this game after a draw against Arsenal in the Premier League and a defeat against Red Star midweek in the Champions League has somewhat taken the shine out of their glorious start to the season. Fulham, despite all the summer signings, have been disappointing in their performances and are languishing at the bottom of the table. Slavisa Jokanovic's side had an uphill task against the Reds who barely lose at Anfield.

Within the first five munites of the game, Mane got a great chance to score, but he completely mistimed his shot. Liverpool looked lively with Xherdan Shaqiri's long-range effort going past the post. That was followed by an excellent opportunity for Mohamed Salah to score but Sergio Rico saved the Egyptian's effort. The Reds went rampant with Salah again forcing the Fulham goalkeeper to produce an outstanding save.

Against the run of play, Fulham got a clear chance on goal, but Sessegnon's shot beat both the goalkeeper and the post. Salah finally broke the deadlock after a devastating counter-attack resulting from a Fulham free kick. The Reds were better in most parts of the game, but Fulham had the best chance of the first half.

After the restart of the game, Shaqiri doubled the lead for Liverpool with a beautiful first-time volley. Shaqiri posed the most significant threat for Fulham in the second half with his strong runs inside the box.

Once the second goal was scored, Fulham looked down and out and never really put up a fight in the second half. With a win, Liverpool continue their unbeaten run after 12 games in the Premier League. Here are the players who have impressed the most for Liverpool against Fulham.

#3 Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri doubled the lead for Liverpool in the second half

The Swiss International found it hard to get a first-team place with the likes of Salah, Mane, and Firmino playing week in and week out for Liverpool. Klopp himself admitted he would give him a chance at the right time which Shaqiri acknowledged.

Most of his appearances in the initial few games have been from the bench, but still, Shaqiri managed to impress the manager with his performances. After Klopp found out a way to accommodate all of them in the same team, Xherdan can't stop scoring.

Again today, he was fantastic making darting runs inside the box and taking defenders with him which created spaces for the likes of Salah and Arnold to exploit. He got his reward scoring a beautiful one-touch goal from a Roberston cross. It is precisely what the fans wanted to see, and Klopp must be delighted with how his front four linked up today.

