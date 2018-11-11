Liverpool 2-0 Fulham: 5 Talking points, Premier League 2018/19

Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Liverpool returned to winning ways after securing a comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham courtesy goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Cottagers started the game in fine fashion as they look to block all passing channels which did not allow the home side to start off with their free-flowing brand of football. Fulham had a chance of their own in the 24th minute as Ryan Sessegnon saw his effort go wide off the post after Mitrovic had done well to put him through.

The visitors were further unlucky after Mitrovic's header was ruled offside by the linesman. Just 13 seconds after the restart, Trent Alexander-Arnold assisted Salah for the afternoon's opening goal.

Liverpool doubled their lead and secured all three points eight minutes after the restart as Andy Robertson's cross was well met by Shaqiri who scored against a hapless Sergio Rico. On that note, let us take a look at the five talking points from the game at Anfield.

#1 Liverpool have it easy against unlucky Fulham

After disappointing results against Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade, Jurgen Klopp's men looked to return to winning ways against bottom of the league Fulham. The hosts did so in fine fashion after securing a comfortable 2-0 win against Fulham via goals from Salah and Shaqiri.

The visitors proved to be stubborn opposition in the opening exchanges as their midfield looked to cut off any avenues for Liverpool's forwards to exploit. Liverpool, on the other hand, also squandered some chances to open the scoring through Mane and Salah in the 4th and 16th minute respectively.

Jurgen Klopp's men nearly fell behind in the 24th minute after Sessegnon saw his effort go agonisingly wide after Mitrovic put him through fending off Van Dijk's challenge. Liverpool were fortunate enough and took the lead in the 41st minute, seconds after Mitrovic's headed goal was controversially ruled out.

Shaqiri helped double Liverpool's lead and from there on, it was a stroll in the park for The Reds as Fulham failed to create clear-cut chances to find their way back into the game as Liverpool secured their ninth win of the season.

