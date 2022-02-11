Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City: Reds player ratings as Diogo Jota double sinks Foxes | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday. Diogo Jota scored both goals on the night as the Reds won their third league game in a row.

They were solid at the back to deny the Foxes, although visiting goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pulled off numerous saves to keep the score respectable. Mohamed Salah, who returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, saw an effort come off the bar as Leicester were on the back foot for much of the game.

This was the Foxes' third defeat in their last five games. They now sit in 12th place with 26 points from 21 games, increasing pressure on the beleaguered Brendan Rodgers. Liverpool, meanwhile, kept pace with Manchester City, sitting nine points behind the leaders, albeit with a game in hand.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 6.5/10

The Liverpool custodian pulled off a key save on James Madison early on to deny the Foxes an early lead, but had little to do in the rest of the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

He was a huge menace going forward, laying four key passes and completing eight long balls to stretch the Leicester defence out. However, his influence waned as the game wore on.

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

The Cameroonian was solid in defence, making three clearances and interceptions each, and two tackles. Matip also helped carry the ball forward, bagging the assist for Jota's second goal.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

The big Vig forced the opening goal with a header that was saved by Kasper Schmeichel; Jota was on hand to turn home the rebound. Van Dijk wasn't really tested by Leicester defensively on the night.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson drove forward to join up the attack as usual, linking up well with new arrival Diaz. However, his crosses were wayward.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

The ex-Bayern Munich man was tidy in possession, helping recover the ball many times. He completed four tackles, three clearances and three interceptions. Alcantara was the Reds' battering ram on the night.

Fabinho - 8/10

An absolute force in midfield, Fabinho broke down Leicester's movements with crucial interceptions (seven in total). His reading ability on the night was brilliant too.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Strong in the air, excellent in passing and making some good recoveries. Jones made the most of his chance on the night. He was taken off at the hour mark, though.

Diogo Jota - 9/10

The Portuguese continued his fiery run with two goals. He was a thorn in Leicester's face with his direct runs, winning a staggering seven ground duels. It's now 30 goals for Jota now in 60 games for the Reds.

Roberto Firmino - 6.5/10

Bobby once again demonstrated his uncanny ability to work in tight spaces, but didn't have much luck in finding the net.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Enjoying an excellent debut, the Colombian could've marked the occasion with a goal or two if it weren't for Schmeichel's heroics between the sticks.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Leicester City

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

He was involved in Liverpool's second goal after creating a superb chance for Salah just minutes earlier.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

The Egyptian ace returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, and played as if he never left. He forced a few saves from Schmeichel, and saw an effort come off the woodwork.

Takumi Minamino - N/A

The game was done and dusted by the time he came onto the pitch.

