Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: 3 Key observations from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Liverpool players celebrate after the first goal

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 in a crucial Premier League match yesterday to stretch their lead over 2nd placed Manchester City to 16 points. Liverpool now have 64 points from 22 matches and have extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 52 games. On the other hand, United remained at the 5th position in the league table with 34 points in 23 matches.

Virgil van Dijk put the home side ahead in the 14th minute with a powerful header from a corner kick and Mohamed Salah increased the deficit with a fine counter-attacking move in the dying minutes of the match. It was Liverpool’s 21st league win this season, as they beat their arch-rivals in convincing fashion.

United tried hard to restore parity, but could not find the elusive equalizer. Let's now take a look at the three key observations from the game:

#1 Liverpool defenders sat deep and switched play with long balls

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool were wary of the counter-attacking threat posed by United, and therefore, their defenders sat deep in the first half. They did not allow the United forwards too much space in the final third and the centre-backs Van Dijk and Joe Gomez ensured that United did not get any scoring opportunity of note.

The Liverpool defenders played long balls to their forwards and avoided playing the high line. Long aerial balls were played to Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who tried to break through the United defence. Jordan Henderson also shielded the defence well and played some forward balls.

Van Dijk had a special eye on Daniel James, as the latter tried to break free on a few occasions. Additionally, the backline was also seen playing diagonals to catch United on the break with one of the front three or Andy Robertson on the receiving end of such passes.

