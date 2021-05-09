Liverpool 2-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Reds bolster top-four hopes with vital win | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool boosted their Premier League top-four hopes with a 2-0 defeat of Southampton at Anfield.

Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara were on target for the Reds as the fallen champions climbed above Tottenham Hotspur in sixth place.

The Saints had their moments in the game but were frustrated by Alisson's heroics as the Brazilian made six saves on the night.

After the Senegalese winger opened the scoring, Liverpool were in control for much of the game though failed to carve out many chances.

With the scoreline still 1-0, the visitors hoped to find a late equalizer, but they were squashed after Alcantara popped up a second goal for the holders in the 92nd minute.

Player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 8/10

The strapping Liverpool custodian was in inspired form tonight and thwarted almost every Southampton attempt. His spectacular double save in the first-half was the highlight of his stellar night, which culminated in a clean sheet too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

He's still some way off his best, but Alexander-Arnold wasn't as poor as he'd often been this season. The marauding full-back was good defensively and made a couple of decent crosses going forward too.

Nathaniel Phillips - 6.5/10

His positioning was still a worry for Liverpool as it left them exposed a few times, but the youngster demonstrated his fine aerial strength at both ends and made five clearances too.

Rhys Williams - 6/10

Another Liverpool academy star, Williams was rough around the edges but dealt with Nethan Tella well, especially in one-on-one situations.

Andrew Robertson - 5/10

Unlike his 'full-back friend', the Scotsman continued to disappoint with a subpar performance. His crosses desperately lacked venom and he seemed least bothered about his defensive responsibilities.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

The Spaniard was sloppy in possession and even drew an angry response from his boss in the first-half for his clumsiness. But then Alcantara, in a moment of redemption, slammed home a superb strike in stoppage time.

First goal in a Liverpool jersey for Thiago 💥 pic.twitter.com/Z01NVFK2kD — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 8, 2021

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho was back in his usual terrain in midfield and once again gave a good account of himself. He was the battering ram who broke Southampton's play whilst also providing resolute protective cover for Liverpool's back-four.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 5/10

Here's another Liverpool player still struggling even as the season draws to a close. The Dutchman was anonymous for most of the game and had minimal impact on the proceedings. With the Euros on the horizon, he may want to find some form ahead of their final few games.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

No goals for the Liverpool talisman tonight but he created a few good chances and even assisted Mane for their opening goal. It was the duo's first direct link-up this season! So even when he ain't scoring, Salah continues to make a difference for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota's link-up play is reminiscent of Firmino's, albeit with a touch of ferocity and guile. He had a couple of shots on goal, but to no avail.

Sadio Mane - 7/10

Finally a league goal for the embattled Senegalese, who hasn't scored a lot of them this season. He even had the ball into the net for a second time with a lovely finish, but it was ruled offside. Hard luck.

⚽️ Sadio Mane ends his longest run without a home PL goal for Liverpool, his 1st in 9 at Anfield



He has scored only 3 home PL goals this season, having scored 44 in his previous 4 seasons at the club (best of 18 in 2018-19) pic.twitter.com/wnxpDBB8D0 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 8, 2021

Substitutes

Roberto Firmino - N/A

The Brazilian had too little time to make any impact.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

He made some good runs and brought energy to Liverpool's midfield.

Curtis Jones - N/A

Jones touched the ball just once after coming on in the final minute of stoppage time.