Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal: Player Ratings as Salah assists Mane for a beautiful goal to sink the Yellow Submarine | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday, 27th April.

The Reds came into this game on the back of an exciting 6-4 aggregate win over Benfica in the last round. The Yellow Submarine, on the other hand, entered the contest having already done some significant giant-killing. They eliminated Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate after putting in an impressive defensive performance. Many neutrals were eager to see how they would fare against Jurgen Klopp's men.

The game began with a quick tempo from both sides as they jostled to gain a foothold in the early exchanges. Trent Alexander-Arnold looked lively down the right flank and played the ball into the box to Sadio Mane early in the game for Liverpool's first chance. However, the Senegalese could only see his shot drift wide.

Villarreal slowly started showing signs of how they went about their victory over Bayern as they defended in organized blocks. Skipper Raul Albiol and his partner Pau Torres made a solid start at the heart of defense, rarely allowing Reds' players to run past them. Geronimo Rulli looked composed and solid in goal for the visitors and surprisingly completed more passes (16) than any of his teammates in the first half.

Squawka @Squawka





Liverpool attempted several shots in the first half and saw some blocked and others saved, but the majority of them were off target.

Luis Diaz and Mane kept threatening Villarreal's goal as they put in an effort to increase the intensity. The pair also did well to bring Mohamed Salah further into the game, aided by Alexander-Arnold on the right. The Reds faced a minor setback as Virgil Van Dijk was booked for a hard block on Samuel Chukwueze just after half-an-hour.

Thiago Alcantara arguably came closest to opening the scoring as his long-range effort rattled the left upright.

However, Liverpool failed to break the deadlock despite attempting 12 shots in the first half. The sides went into the break at 0-0.

Liverpool began the second half with all guns blazing. Salah made a run towards Villarreal's box and was pulled back by Pervis Estupinian. who received a yellow card. The early incident seemed to push the visitors deeper into their own half as they sat back in an attempt to compose themselves.

However, the Reds, buoyed by a boisterous Anfield crowd, opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Jordan Henderson saw his attempted cross deflect off Estupinian and sail over the helpless Rulli into the net to make it 1-0.

Soon after, Salah played a lovely ball through Torres' legs to release Mane on goal. Liverpool's number 10 applied a sharp touch to make it 2-0 within two minutes of the first.

Sadio Mané has tonight netted his 14th goal in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, equalling Didier Drobga's record as the African with the most such goals in the competition's history.

As the game progressed, both Liverpool and Villarreal made several changes with their future fixtures in mind. That resulted in the wind being taken out of the game as neither side could string together a series of passes that would threaten their opponents. Several stoppages while the changes took place also killed the momentum of the game, which is perhaps what the Reds wanted.

Villarreal had one last-ditch chance to make their mark with a late free-kick. However, Giovani Lo Celso's delivery barely threatened as Liverpool held on to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory. The visitors really missed Gerard Moreno as their forwards on the night failed to occupy the Reds' defense adequately.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for both teams from the first leg.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Alisson - 6/10

Alisson had a slow game overall. He distributed the ball with 100% accuracy but did not have any saves to make.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

The Englishman was at his creative best on Liverpool's right, galloping forward and beating players off the dribble with ease. He won all five of his ground duels and made four tackles. He also played five accurate crosses and six accurate long balls.

Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

Konate slotted in for Joel Matip and looked good on defense. He won eight of his nine duels and made two clearances.

Virgil Van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk made an uncharacteristically reckless challenge early in the game and was booked for it. However, the Dutchman did not let that affect his performance as he put up a defensive clinic.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson did well bombing up and down the left flank. He played two accurate crosses and three accurate long balls. He also made two tackles.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The Liverpool skipper was one of the main reasons behind their high energy start. However, he was visibly frustrated with the referee on multiple occasions, something that seemed to get to his team. The skipper forced an error from Estupinian, who deflected a cross into his own net. He put in four tackles as well.

He was taken off for Naby Keita with around 20 minutes to play.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

The Brazilian put in a combative performance as Liverpool's holding midfielder. He had four interceptions and three tackles to his name.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

The Spaniard came really close as his effort struck the post close to half-time. He played nine accurate long balls with 100% accuracy and also made five interceptions.

Mohamed Salah's assist for Sadio Mané was the seventh time the pair have combined for a goal in the UEFA Champions League; the joint-most of any duo for English teams in the competition, equalling Wayne Rooney & Ryan Giggs and Mohamed Salah & Roberto Firmino.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah spent most of the first half attacking from wide areas. He was a thorn in Estupinian's skin. He provided a lovely assist through Pau Torres' legs for Mane to score from.

Sadio Mane - 7/10

Mane looked dangerous in attack from the start. His runs behind Estupinian and Torres caused the visitors problems. He scored his side's second goal with a sharp finish in the 55th minute.

Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

He made a lively start to the game and had two shots on target early in the game. He had three shots on target overall.

Diaz's battle with Foyth made for a great duel as they both got the better of each other on multiple occasions.

Substitutes

Naby Keita - 6/10

Keita came on for Henderson and did well to help his side secure the result.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota came on midway through the second half and played 20 minutes. He completed one dribble and played one accurate long ball.

Divock Origi & Joe Gomez - N/A

The pair came on as late-game substitutes. However, the pace of the game had significantly dropped by the time they arrived and could not contribute in a way that warrants a rating.

Villarreal Player Ratings

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Geronimo Rulli - 6.5/10

Rulli looked solid in Villarreal's goal and did well to keep the Reds at bay in the first half. He made five saves as well, however only one was from a shot from inside the box.

Juan Foyth - 6/10

Foyth handled 1v1 situations against Luis Diaz with composure and did well to prevent him penetrating the visitors' box. However, he seemed to struggle with the overload at times.

Raul Albiol - 6/10

The veteran Spaniard looked solid in defense in the first period. However, he could not keep up with Liverpool's pace in attack as the game progressed. He blocked three shots.

Pau Torres - 5.5/10

Pau Torres made a good start to the game. He made an incredible nine clearances. However, he was humbled by Mo Salah in the second half as the Egyptian assisted Mane with a pass through the Spaniard's legs.

Pervis Estupinian - 5/10

Estupinian struggled with Salah and Alexander-Arnold's co-ordinated runs. He was booked early in the second half after a clear foul on Salah. His night soon went from bad to worse as he stuck a foot in front of Henderson's cross that led to a deflected own goal in the 53rd minute.

Giovani Lo Celso - 5.5/10

The Argentine did well to help Foyth in dealing with Diaz and Robertson as he tracked back efficiently. He was booked around an hour into the game for pulling Robertson to the ground. He put in five successful tackles.

Dani Parejo - 6.5/10

Parejo had a decent outing in midfield, but did not provide an end product for Villarreal. He played two accurate long balls and won two of his four ground duels.

Etienne Capoue - 6.5/10

Capoue had a decent game in midfield, winning three of his four duels. He also made two important interceptions.

Francis Coquelin - 6/10

Coquelin lacked the pace to keep up with Liverpool's rapid attack. He was injured early in the second half and was replaced by Alfonso Pedraza.

Samuel Chukwueze - 5.5/10

Chukwueze made a lively start to the game and earned a free-kick that saw Van Dijk get booked. He played 72 minutes but only had 14 touches of the ball.

Arnaut Danjuma - 5.5/10

Danjuma had a frustrating outing as he was completely subdued by Van Dijk and Konate. He only had 18 touches of the ball in the 86 minutes he played.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch





Substitutes

Alfonso Pedraza - 6/10

He was brought on to replace the injured Coquelin. Pedraza won three of his five duels. He also made one interception and two tackles.

Serge Aurier - 6.5/10

Aurier looked lively after coming on with about twenty minutes left in the second half. He made three tackles, blocked one shot and won four of his six ground duels.

Manu Trigueros 5.5/10

Trigueros was brought on in the 72nd minute but failed to influence the proceedings whatsoever.

Boulaye Dia - 6/10

Dia came on late in the game and made one key interception.

Paco Alcacer - N/A

He played less than 10 minutes and does not warrant a rating.

