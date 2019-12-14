Liverpool 2-0 Watford: 3 Reasons Why Reds won at home | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool FC v Watford FC - Premier League

Liverpool continued their solid start to the season, as a brace from Mohamed Salah either side of half time buoyed them on to a 2-0 victory against Watford at Anfield. For a brief period in the first half, Watford - under the stewardship of new coach Nigel Pearson - threatened to take control of proceedings when Abdoulaye Doucoure horrendously miscued a cut-back just six yards out.

Just to further epitomize the theory that down at the bottom even lady luck is not on your side, Ismaila Sarr - Watford's club-record signing - fluffed his lines from a similar position to draw level just after Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a neat right-footed volley.

Liverpool, despite looking largely lethargic for the large parts of the game, found a second late in the match courtesy of their Egyptian marksman, who picked up the pieces from Divock Origi's scuffed shot and flicked the ball past a gaping net to extend Liverpool's unbeaten start to their league campaign to 17 matches.

Here are three reasons why the Reds conjured up their 16th league win of the season.

1. No complacency in the Reds camp

It would have been easy for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp - whom before kick-off were sitting pretty at the summit, 8 points clear of closest challengers Leicester City and a whopping 14 points ahead of Premier League champions Manchester City - to chop and change especially on the back of a difficult trip away to Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. While Liverpool ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in midweek, their encounter against bottom club Watford was not entirely convincing.

But Klopp has instilled a winning habit that seems to come naturally to these group of Liverpool players. Even on an extremely windy afternoon in which Liverpool mustered only 6 attempts on target against a Watford team with a point to prove, they did not relent and treated this match as reminder that nothing has been won yet.

