Liverpool 2-0 Watford: 5 Talking Points as Diogo Jota shines for the Reds | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to keep the pressure on Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp made it a point to win his 250th English Premier League game in charge. This victory also marked his 160th victory in the Premier League.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute of the game. The Portuguese international headed one past Ben Foster who misjudged the cross from Joe Gomez and completely mistimed his punch.

Liverpool were in complete control of the game but wanted to put the game to bed. They put in multiple efforts but Watford managed to stay alive. Close to stoppage time, Jota won a penalty following a fiesty challenge by Juraj Kucka. Fabinho stepped up to take it and smashed it into the roof of the net to ensure all three points for his side.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Mohamed Salah misfires for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah lacks momentum.

Mohamed Salah's struggles were explicitly evident. Following a disappointing international break, the Egyptian failed to find his rhythm yet again. Although he tried to have an impact on the game, he just seemed a bit disconnected.

Salah won just five out of his 14 duels and was dispossessed five times throughout the game. Jurgen Klopp replaced the 29-year-old in the 69th minute of the game as he brought on Sadio Mane into the attack. Liverpool will be hoping that Salah regains his lost confidence as soon as possible as he has been one of the best players for Liverpool this season.

#4 Liverpool win their 10th consecutive game in the Premier League

Liverpool are cruising past their opponents.

Liverpool's win over Watford meant that the Reds were on a 10 game winning streak in the Premier League. The last time they failed to win a game was against Chelsea which ended 2-2 on 2nd January, 2022. The last time Liverpool lost was against Leicester City on 29th December, 2021.

Liverpool also became the second club to have five runs of 10+ consecutive wins in the competition, after Manchester City. The recent run of performances has shown that any slip-up by Manchester City will be punished by Jurgen Klopp's men.

#3 Joe Gomez impresses for Liverpool

Joe Gomez had a great game against Watford

Joe Gomez had a solid game for Liverpool. The 24-year-old started ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold and did not disappoint. He was a menace every time he advanced higher up the pitch. Gomez was quick and dominant and his cross to set up Diogo Jota for Liverpool's opening goal was marvelous.

Gomez won eight duels, made two recoveries, won two tackles, made one interception and created one chance throughout the game. He has impressed whenever given a chance and will be hoping for more opportunities in the future.

#2 Liverpool dominate in midfield

Thiago in action against Watford.

Thiago and Jordan Henderson formed a formidable duo in the center of the park. The Spanish international was phenomenal. He won seven duels, made 10 recoveries, made two interceptions, won two tackles, made one clearance and created three chances throughout his stay on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Henderson won three duels, made 10 recoveries, won one tackle, completed one dribble and created two chances throughout the game. The duo had everything under their control and dominated the midfield battle. After Fabinho's introduction, Watford stood no chance as they were outpowered by the hosts.

#1 Diogo Jota continues his red hot form

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for the hosts.

Diogo Jota, after an impressive international break, proved to be instrumental for Liverpool as well. The Portuguese international scored one goal and won a spot kick for another. Jota opened the scoring for the Reds as he latched onto a perfect cross from Gomez to take the lead for his side.

Jota won three duels, made four recoveries and created three chances throughout the game. The 25-year-old has stepped up tremendously this season and has been consistent throughout. He has now scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

