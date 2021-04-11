Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa: Player ratings as Reds grab impressive comeback victory at Anfield | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool came from behind to grab a hard-earned 2-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were aiming to bounce back from their Champions League defeat at Real Madrid and also end their dire home run this year. The visitors, meanwhile, were coming off an impressive 3-1 win over Fulham and were looking to grab successive wins.

Comeback complete ✅



Watch @TrentAA's stunning winner over and over again ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2021

In an end-to-end affair, the visitors opened the scoring, thanks to Ollie Watkins’ 43rd-minute strike. Liverpool, though, came charging back immediately, with Roberto Firmino finding the back of the net. However, his goal was ruled out for offside by the VAR.

Liverpool finally restored parity in the second half when Mohamed Salah finished from close range after Emiliano Martinez failed to gather Andy Robertson’s strike.

An incredible angle of a 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 goal 😱



Look through the eyes of @TrentAA for today's winner 😍 pic.twitter.com/FrnCnxOZmJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2021

With the game looking likely to finish all square, England full-back Trent-Alexander Arnold grabbed a last-gasp winner to give the Reds their first home win in the league this year.

On that note, let's have a look the Liverpool player ratings.

Alisson 5/10

Alison had a decent afternoon in goal for Liverpool. However, he could have done better to keep out Ollie Watkins’ opener, which was fired directly at him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.5/10

The Liverpool full-back was not at his best, but he did the needful whenever he was called to action. He grabbed the winning goal with a neatly-struck finish into the far corner in the 91st minute.

Nat Phillips 6.5/10

It was an impressive outing from the Liverpool academy graduate. Nat Phillips was calm and collected at centre-back as he stood up to the challenge of the visitors’ attack. He was dominant in repelling Aston Villa’s constant aerial barrage, winning ten of his 12 attempted aerial duels.

Ozan Kabak 6/10

After a slow start to the game, the on-loan Schalke 04 man put up a solid outing at the centre of the Liverpool defence. Ozan Kabak sat deep, allowing the Liverpool forwards to freely operate up front. However, he could have done better to prevent Watkins from opening the scoring.

Andy Robertson 7/10

Andy Robertson was one of Liverpool’s standout performers on the night. After a quiet first half, the full-back turned on the style in the second. He provided an excellent outlet for Liverpool's offensive play, as he constantly marauded forward to make overlapping runs.

This Means More. pic.twitter.com/SAiYlZm6Vn — Liverpool FC USA (@LFCUSA) April 10, 2021

He played a huge role in Liverpool’s equaliser, as his shot was parried by Emiliano Martinez into the path of Mohamed Salah, who tucked the ball home.

Fabinho 6/10

Fabinho was solid at the centre of the Liverpool midfield, as he provided an excellent shield for the Liverpool defence. That allowed Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner to roam forward freely and join up with the attack.

James Milner 6/10

James Milner was a surprise inclusion in the Liverpool starting XI, and he repaid the boss' trust with a vintage performance.

The veteran midfielder kept play simple and tidy and was up to the challenge whenever called upon. Milner won six ground duels, three tackles and one interception.

Georginio Wijnaldum 6.5/10

The Netherlands international ran tirelessly in his usual manner against Mike Dean’s men. He dictated the pace and tempo of the game for Liverpool and kept play ticking at the centre of the park. While he was guilty of a few wrong decisions in the final third, Georginio Wijnaldum did well in beating the Aston Villa midfield press.

Mohamed Salah 7.5/10

Another game, another goal for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward continued his fine scoring record despite Liverpool’s struggles this season. Salah was a constant thorn in the flesh of the Aston Villa defenders, who were kept on their toes all game by the Egyptian.

167 G/A in 195 games in his LFC career.



Liverpool legend. PL legend. 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/o6BuHO4t5z — Samue (@SamueILFC) April 10, 2021

The Liverpool star grabbed his 19th league goal of the season to move level with Harry Kane in the goal-scoring chart.

Diogo Jota 5.5/10

It was an uncharacteristically quiet night from the in-form Liverpool man. Diogo Jota's struggles in the Champions League game against Real Madrid seemed to follow him into this match. While Jota did not perform poorly, he failed to make an impact before he was hooked off for Sadio Mane in the 76th minute.

Roberto Firmino 7/10

Roberto Firmino returned to the fold after being dropped from the starting XI in Liverpool’s last outing. He was impressive, as his excellent link-up play was key in the Liverpool attack. Firmino thought he levelled the scores minutes after Aston Villa took the lead, but his goal was ruled out for offside by a controversial VAR decision.

Player Ratings of Liverpool substitutes

Thiago Alcantara 6/10

The former Bayern Munich man replaced Georginio Wijnaldum in the 70th minute and injected new life into the Liverpool midfield. Thiago Alcantara also played a huge role in Trent-Alexander Arnold’s last gasp winner.

Sadio Mane 5.5/10

The Senegalese forward replaced Roberto Firmino in the 76th minute but missed a glorious chance to double Liverpool's lead on the night.

Xherdan Shaqiri 5/10

Xherdan Shaqiri came on in the 89th minute but made no telling contribution against Villa.