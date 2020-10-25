Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United: Reds Player Ratings as they eke out hard-fought home win

Liverpool grafted their way to a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday night. The Reds went behind to an early Sander Berge penalty, but goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota meant that they kept their supreme record at Anfield alive - it is now 62 league games since they have lost at home.

Liverpool would have felt hard done by the VAR decision to award the Blades the penalty, for Fabinho's challenge on Oli McBurnie. But late in the first half, Firmino scored after Sadio Mane's header was well saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

After the break, Liverpool took charge, and Mohamed Salah had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for offside. A couple of minutes later, Mane's cross was brilliantly headed home by Diogo Jota for the winner.

Here's how each player fared for the Reds.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 7/10

He made a superb save in the first half to deny Ben Osborn. He was also commanding when set-pieces were delivered into the box. It is massive for Liverpool to have their no.1 back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

He was a lot better than he has been in recent games. Defensively, he stuck to his task well, but the improvements were seen most in his attacking play. He played a few sensational crosses into Mane and Salah, that they might have done more with.

Fabinho - 6/10

After a superb display in Amsterdam midweek, Fabinho had a few problems in this game. He conceded a penalty, which was a bit dodgy. But especially in the second half, he had big problems dealing with the pace of Oliver Burke.

Joe Gomez - 8/10

After a slow start to the game, Gomez grew into it wonderfully. His positioning was superb, he was making important blocks and tackles, and led the Liverpool defence in the second half.

Andy Robertson - 6/10

The usual energy down the flank, and the raids forward were there. But what was missing was the quality in his passing and crossing. His set-pieces weren't great either.

Jordan Henderson - 8/10

The skipper drove Liverpool forward from midfield throughout the game. He was terrific in every aspect, and also set up the opener with a peach of a cross for Mane.

Gini Wijnaldum - 6/10

Wijnaldum was frustrating in the first half for Liverpool. He was slow, lethargic, and his passing lacked any purpose. But after the break, he was transformed, as he drove forward with intensity.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

His disallowed goal was so unlucky, even though it was the right call. He was also unlucky to hit the post, after a brilliant turn to leave Enda Stevens for dead.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

The overall performance was still not the level that Liverpool want from Firmino, but he will be happy to have scored his first goal of the season. His involvement in the game definitely improved after the goal, which was a positive for the Reds.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

He looked a little lost when he started on the right flank, but as the game went on, he roamed more across the front-line, and had more of an impact on the game. It was a terrific header to win the game for the Reds as well.

Sadio Mane - 7/10

Mane had spells in the game where he was quiet, and didn't really do much. But at the end of the day, he played a massive part in both goals. It was a superb header which Ramsdale saved, for Firmino to tap in the rebound. He also had the assist for Jota's goal, with a lovely floated cross with his left foot.

Substitutes

James Milner - 6/10

The veteran midfielder replaced Jota in the last few minutes of the game, as he came on to add experience and steel to the Liverpool midfield, in their bid to see out the game.