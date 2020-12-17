Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings as Reds snatch late winner at Anfield | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Wednesday night to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Roberto Firmino headed home an Andy Robertson corner in the 90th minute to spark wild celebrations among the 2000 fans who were present at Anfield for the game.

In the first half, Liverpool took the lead through Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian received a pass from Curtis Jones and struck a fierce shot that looped past Hugo Lloris, after a massive deflection off Toby Alderweireld.

It took Spurs only a few minutes after the Liverpool goal to equalise. Giovanni Lo Celso played Son Heung-Min through on goal, and the Korean placed an unerring finish past Alisson Becker at the near post.

Spurs had two excellent chances to take the lead early in the second half. Steven Bergwijn hit the post after running on to a flicked header from Son. Soon after that, Harry Kane headed a corner down and over the bar when he was free just a few yards away from goal.

In the end, Spurs were made to pay for those missed chances as Liverpool forced a late corner which the London side didn't defend well enough.

Here's how each player fared for both sides.

Liverpool player ratings against Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Alisson Becker had a moment of madness in the second half when he played a pass straight to Kane but recovered well to palm the Englishman's shot over the bar. Tottenham's only other shot on target was their goal, which Alisson could've done nothing about.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold was outstanding in defence in this game. He made a few interceptions that prevented Bergwijn from going through on goal.

Rhys Williams - 7/10

This was an excellent performance from Rhys Williams on his Premier League debut. He was on the front-foot against Harry Kane for most of the game and was confident in winning his aerial duels as well.

Fabinho - 7/10

As the leader of the Liverpool defence, Fabinho was excellent in this game. Like Williams, Fabinho was also on the front-foot and shut out most of Spurs' counter-attacks really well.

Andy Robertson - 7/10

Andy Robertson was excellent, as he often is. He was being afforded more space on his flank than Alexander-Arnold on the other side and was a lot more threatening. His set-piece to deliver the winning goal was also outstanding.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

The skipper had an important role in front of the back four: as the shield. He did that really well and also set off Liverpool attacks from midfield. His crossing when he did get into good positions was not good enough, though.

Gini Wijnaldum - 8/10

Gini Wijnaldum was arguably the best Liverpool player on the pitch in this game. Against the energy and tenacity that Tottenham had in midfield, he was terrific in his ball retention, progressed the ball well and overall just had an outstanding impact for Liverpool.

Curtis Jones - 8/10

The only reason why it is arguable that Wijnaldum was Liverpool's best player on the night was because Curtis Jones was really close to the level the Dutchman produced.

He got himself an assist for Salah's goal and could've had another in the second half with a pass to Mane. But even outside those decisive moments, he seems to be maturing in his midfield role, which is great news for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Mohamed Salah scored the first goal for Liverpool

Mo Salah scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season, but it was a bit lucky. He had another big chance in the first half, which he struck straight at Lloris.

Sadio Mane - 5/10

Mane and Aurier had a great one-on-one battle throughout the game, and the Liverpool man might have just come out of that second-best. He did have a couple of great chances though. In the first half, he hit a shot straight at Lloris and then saw the crossbar deny him in the second.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

What a massive goal from Firmino! The header itself was perfect, but it was also the culmination of an excellent striker's performance. He dropped deep, linked play well, passed the ball well and, in the end, got his just reward.