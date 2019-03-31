Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 men who won the game for Liverpool | Premier League 2018-19

Tottenham visited Anfield on Sunday level on points with Manchester United. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s men were still third in the table, owing to a better goal difference. But Pochettino knew that a defeat or a draw at Anfield would give Arsenal a chance to leapfrog them to third place. As such, he had a lot at stake, but he was not the only manager under pressure.

Jurgen Klopp knew that if Manchester City won all their remaining games, they would be crowned Champions come May. The best his team could do was win all of their 7 games in the Premier League and hope that Guardiola’s men falter along the way.

Liverpool started the game brighter and scored in the 16th minute through Firmino. But Tottenham came out stronger in the second half and equalized through Lucas Moura in the 70th minute. However, things fell out of place for Tottenham in the end, as an own goal from Alderweireld in the 90th minute gave Liverpool all three points.

Klopp will be delighted with the gutsy display from his men but will be thankful to these three men who won the game for Liverpool.

#3. Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

The Senegalese came into the game in red hot form and even though Mane failed to score, he gave a good account of himself on the pitch. He caused Tottenham all sorts of trouble from the left side, where his clever movements and ball control opened up opportunities for the home team.

Mane combined well with his attacking partners and made quite a few good runs into the box himself. However, he could not churn out clear cut opportunities for himself. His speed always looked threatening on the counter and had Salah been a little unselfish, the Senegalese could have scored a goal in the second half, after Liverpool broke away in speed.

Mane also contributed at the back, tracking back religiously and helping his team out on many occasions. He dropped down on the left and helped Robertson cope with the growing threat of Tottenham. Mane even initiated counter attacks from the deep by winning back the ball. His work ethics helped Liverpool maintain the momentum and win the game.

