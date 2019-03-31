×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 men who won the game for Liverpool | Premier League 2018-19

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    31 Mar 2019, 23:18 IST

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham visited Anfield on Sunday level on points with Manchester United. However, Mauricio Pochettino’s men were still third in the table, owing to a better goal difference. But Pochettino knew that a defeat or a draw at Anfield would give Arsenal a chance to leapfrog them to third place. As such, he had a lot at stake, but he was not the only manager under pressure.

Jurgen Klopp knew that if Manchester City won all their remaining games, they would be crowned Champions come May. The best his team could do was win all of their 7 games in the Premier League and hope that Guardiola’s men falter along the way.

Liverpool started the game brighter and scored in the 16th minute through Firmino. But Tottenham came out stronger in the second half and equalized through Lucas Moura in the 70th minute. However, things fell out of place for Tottenham in the end, as an own goal from Alderweireld in the 90th minute gave Liverpool all three points.

Klopp will be delighted with the gutsy display from his men but will be thankful to these three men who won the game for Liverpool.

#3. Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

The Senegalese came into the game in red hot form and even though Mane failed to score, he gave a good account of himself on the pitch. He caused Tottenham all sorts of trouble from the left side, where his clever movements and ball control opened up opportunities for the home team.

Mane combined well with his attacking partners and made quite a few good runs into the box himself. However, he could not churn out clear cut opportunities for himself. His speed always looked threatening on the counter and had Salah been a little unselfish, the Senegalese could have scored a goal in the second half, after Liverpool broke away in speed.

Mane also contributed at the back, tracking back religiously and helping his team out on many occasions. He dropped down on the left and helped Robertson cope with the growing threat of Tottenham. Mane even initiated counter attacks from the deep by winning back the ball. His work ethics helped Liverpool maintain the momentum and win the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Roberto Firmino Andrew Robertson Mauricio Pochettino Jurgen Klopp
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 ways to beat the Reds at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham combined XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 5 talking points ahead of the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19; Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 crucial factors to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Naby Keita Reportedly Injured In Training
RELATED STORY
5 highest Premier League goalscorers never to win the league
RELATED STORY
People said it was crazy to pay £70 million for a centre-back - Mauricio Pochettino believes Liverpool were right to spend big on Virgil van Dijk 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us