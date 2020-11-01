Liverpool 2-1 West Ham United: Reds Player Ratings as they grind out yet another win | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday night, with Diogo Jota scoring yet another winner for the Reds.

This was Jota's third Anfield goal in a week, as he followed up his winner against Sheffield United last weekend, and a goal against Midtjylland, with another well-taken goal.

It was hard work for Liverpool, though, as West Ham United were well-organized, and always a threat on the counter-attack. They took the lead, too, through Pablo Fornals, who scored his second Anfield goal of 2020.

Mohamed Salah won a penalty after a daft Arthur Masuaku challenge, which the Egyptian converted himself.

Liverpool bossed the game in the second half, but had to wait until the 85th minute for Jota to win them the game, after a peach of a through-ball from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Here's how each player fared for Liverpool.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Alisson had no chance of stopping Fornals's goal, as it went in off the inside of the post. That aside, the Brazilian was not really tested by West Ham United, as they couldn't get the final pass quite right.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Liverpool kept on passing that ball to Alexander-Arnold down the flank, but there was just not enough space for him to consistently delivery quality balls into the box. Defensively, he wasn't great though, and should have done better in trying to stop the cross from going in before the West Ham goal.

Nat Phillips - 8/10

Phillips was sensational on his Premier League debut. He was excellent in winning the aerial duels against Sebastian Haller. He brought the ball out of defence pretty well, and was assured with his passing as well.

Joe Gomez - 6/10

It was his weak header from Masuaku's cross that allowed Fornals to run onto the ball on the edge of the box in plenty of space, before he scored. He recovered well in the second half, and didn't put a foot wrong, though.

Andy Robertson - 6/10

This was a much more subdued performance from Robertson, who didn't really get forward to attack, as often as he would have liked. He was defensively solid though, and made a few vitral interceptions in his own defensive third.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The LIverpool captain once again led by example. Henderson never allowed those around him to panic, instead patiently probing for openings. His passing was top-notch as well.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7/10

Wijnaldum was a lot better in this game than he has been recently. His dribbling from midfield into advanced areas was superb. His tactical awareness in ensuring West Ham couldn't break easily was also very important.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

The youngster had more valuable minutes in the Premier League. This was the sort of game where Liverpool needed a spark from midfield, but Jones's inexperience showed with his decision-making.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah scored a penalty, which he won himself, for his seventh league goals of the season. In the congested attacking third, Salah's dribbling and build-up play were superb.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

He had a difficult first-half, where nothing was really going right for him. He was far better in the second half, and even had a great chance set up by Jota, but a Fabianski save denied him.

Roberto Firmino - 4/10

His performances seem to be deteriorating with every game. He is so important to the way Liverpoiol play when he's playing well, but Firmino is not being involved in the build-up play or in the final third, and that is massive concern.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 8/10

That is three home goals in eight days for Jota, who has flown off the blocks in his Anfield career. He could've had a hat-trick again today, as he had a goal (correctly) denied by VAR, and then Salah failed to play him through when he was in acres of space.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 7/10

Liverpool needed someone to provide a moment of inspiration to unlock a stubborn West Ham defence. Shqiri's through ball was that moment of inspiration. He has laid down a marker to Klopp now, regarding selection for future games.

James Milner - N/A

Came on in injury time.