    Liverpool 2007 Champions League final team vs the 2018 finalists: A combined XI

    The Reds have made the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2007. How do the two teams compare?

    Kris
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Feature 25 May 2018, 09:30 IST
    2017 Football Friendly Sydney FC v Liverpool May 24th
    Jamie or Trent for our combined XI?

    As Liverpool prepare for a showdown against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev, we look at how the current team compares against the last Liverpool team to reach the final of the showpiece event in 2006/2007.

    The team beaten 1-2 in the final by AC Milan consisted of stars like Steven Gerrard, Dirk Kuyt, Xabi Alonso, Daniel Agger and an ageing Robbie Fowler but who makes it into our combined XI with the current crop of stars?

    Goalkeeper: Pepe Reina

    Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Semifinals - Chelsea vs. Liverpool
    Pepe Reina in the semifinal against Chelsea

    While Loris Karius has plenty of time to prove himself, having just made the goalkeeping slot his own midway through the 2017/2018 season, Pepe Reina was already one of the best in the world in 2007. The Spanish international had already taken over from Jerzy Dudek and cemented his position as the undisputed number one between the posts.

    Reina was at the peak of his powers and had just won his second of three Premier League Golden Glove awards by the end of the 2006/2007 season. His undoubted quality has seen him appear for other European giants such as Barcelona (where he started his career), Villarreal, Bayern Munich and current team Napoli.

    His shot-stopping, distribution, ball skills, leadership and ability to save penalties make his inclusion an easy one.

    UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Steven Gerrard Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Rafael Benitez
    Page 1 of 4 Next
