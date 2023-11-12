Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: 5 Hits and Flops as Mo Salah scores a brace in a comfortable home win for the Reds | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12.

The Reds entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five outings. Their last game was an entertaining 3-2 defeat away from home against Toulouse in the Champions League. Having navigated a rather tough start to the season, Jurgen Klopp was eager to maintain his team's momentum as he named a strong lineup.

The Bees, on the other hand, had an identical record to their opponents prior to this clash. Their last outing was a thrilling 3-2 win against West Ham United in which they grabbed the lead thrice and finally held on. Manager Thomas Frank fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Liverpool made a dominant start to the first half and looked to keep the ball for extended spells of time as they had 64% possession. Despite creating multiple chances and attempting six shots on target, the Reds took until the 39th minute to open the scoring via Mohamed Salah.

Brentford, on the other hand, managed just on shot on target from five first-half attempts as Alisson had a fairly calm night between the sticks. The visitors offered very little going forward and trailed by one goal going into the break.

The possession stats for the second half were more evenly-matched as Brentford looked to claw back into the game with some resolute attacking play. However, their lack of accuracy in front of goal proved costly as they managed just two shots on target from 11 attempts. This allowed Liverpool to take control and run away with the win.

Mo Salah doubled the Reds' advantage in the 62nd minute with a smart header, while Diogo Jota rounded off the scoring with a sharp finish to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute. The hosts held on to secure the win and move up to second place in the table on goal difference.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The towering Dutchman was rock solid at the back for Liverpool as their skipper and led them to a clean sheet with a commanding defensive performance. He partnered well with Tsimikas on the left side of the Reds' backline.

Van Dijk won 10 of his 12 duels, making four clearances, three tackles and two blocks. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including an incredible 10 long balls. He also attempted one shot on target but was unable to score.

#4. Flop - Brentford's full-backs

Brentford's full-backs had a game to forget as they were run ragged by Liverpool's pacey and tricky wingers.

Mads Roerslev was the starting left-back, while Kristoffer Ajer was the starting right-back for the Bees. Roerslev had a weak defensive performance as he won just one of his five duels and lost possession nine times. Ajer, on the other hand, won six duels but was booked for a foul in the first half.

The pair's inability to keep Jota and Salah under check cost the visitors immensely as they struggled to maintain their defensive shape when being hit on the counter.

#3. Hit - Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Jota had a good game and got on the scoresheet late on as he was in the right place at the right moment to tap-in. Besides the goal, the Portuguese forward helped the Reds maintain control of the game with his contributions off the ball in terms of pressing and tackling. He also passed the ball well.

Jota attempted a total of three shots, but just the one for his goal was on target. He passed the ball with 79% accuracy, including two key passes. He also won six duels, making one clearance and one interception.

#2. Flop - Wataru Endo (Liverpool)

Liverpool play a fast-flowing style of football that demands a significant amount of control and physical presence in midfield. While Endo offered control with his passing, he was often outmuscled by Brentford's midfielders in a fairly average performance.

Endo won just three of his 14 duels, making four clearances and one tackle. He lost possession of the ball 12 times and completed 49 passes with 86% accuracy. He also committed four fouls and was lucky to escape without a booking for accumulation of offences.

#1. Hit - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah had a great game as he scored one goal on either side of half-time to put the Reds in a commanding position. What makes his performance special is that he attempted just two shots on target and scored from both, making it 200 goals in English football for the maestro.

The Egyptian's first goal came after a bit of sloppy play by Brentford after giving the ball away from a throw-in. Liverpool did well to press them high and win the ball high up the pitch as Darwin Nunez played Salah into space on the right side, before the winger curled his effort into the back of the net.

Mo Salah then scored the easiest of headers in the second half to make it 2-0 from Tsimikas' pass as he nodded into an unguarded net.

Salah also played one key pass and won two duels in a dominant performance to lead his team to victory.