Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Reds' Player Ratings as they ease past the Bees at Anfield

After failing to score against 10-man Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final midweek, Liverpool found their scoring form at home against Brentford. They scored thrice to secure a big three points in the context of the Premier League title race. They are now second in the table, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Reds are still missing the services of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both of whom are representing their national teams in the AFCON. Hence, Liverpool up front had Roberto Firmino at the tip, flanked by Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on either side.

However, it was through an unlikely header from Fabinho that Liverpool took the lead late into the first half. Brentford had a big chance with Bryan Mbeumo in the second half but failed to hit the target. Liverpool doubled their advantage through Oxlade-Chamberlain. Then Takumi Minamino put the icing on the cake for the hosts by scoring the third following a poor mistake by the Bees.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool from the game:

Liverpool Player Ratings:

Alisson: 6/10

The Brazilian didn't have much to do in front of goal and didn't make any glaring mistakes. Some good aerial claims to go with.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7/10

The first-half was all about his crosses being swung into the Brentford box. It was his corner which found Fabinho's head for the Liverpool opener. Involved in most of the attacks.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Alexander-Arnold has 10 PL assists so far, so he's well on course to beat the record of 13 assists by a defender in a single PL season, set by Alexander-Arnold in 19/20, which beat Alexander-Arnold's previous record of 12 assists by a defender in a single PL season in 18/19. Alexander-Arnold has 10 PL assists so far, so he's well on course to beat the record of 13 assists by a defender in a single PL season, set by Alexander-Arnold in 19/20, which beat Alexander-Arnold's previous record of 12 assists by a defender in a single PL season in 18/19.

Joel Matip: 6/10

Matip's trademark dribble in the first half led to a really poor shot at the end. But defensively, he stepped in importantly to intercept Ivan Toney in the first half. Not really troubled by any Brentford attackers.

Virgil van Dijk: 6/10

Almost scored off a corner but was brilliantly denied by Alvaro Fernandez. A quiet afternoon for the most part for van Dijk. He did win his headers when called upon.

Andy Robertson: 7/10

Set up the second Liverpool goal with an excellent cross and was available as an outlet for most of the game on the left flank.

Fabinho: 8/10

The best player for the Reds in the afternoon. He kept winning the ball in the middle of the park and scored the opener in a tight game. Had another good hit in the second half with a volley.

Curtis Jones: 5/10

Still getting back to his A-game and not very creative on the day. He was involved in the attacks but not in a very important way in any of the goals.

Jordan Henderson: 6/10

Mopped up in midfield as kept recycling the ball as he usually does. Nothing much in terms of offense but didn't leave any gaps for Brentford to counter either.

Diogo Jota: 6.5/10

Had at least two chances which could have ended up in the back of the net. One of them hit the post and the other was saved by the keeper. He will hope to have his finishing boots on the next time he gets into positions like today.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 6.5/10

It was quite a plain showing by him up until the moment he scored that goal. However, it was a very good finish by him and he deserves the plaudits for that.

Roberto Firmino: 6.5/10

He got an assist to his name by forcing Brentford to make a mistake. Being a goal-threat was never his game but until others complement that it will be fine.

Substitutes:

James Milner: N/A

A late sub for Roberto Firmino.

Takumi Minamino: N/A

He did score a goal but he just found himself in the right place for Firmino to put it on the plate. Not on the pitch long enough to warrant a rating.

Kaide Gordon: N/A

Jurgen Klopp saw a good opportunity to gift a few minutes to the youngster. Not on the pitch long enough to warrant a rating.

