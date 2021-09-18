Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Naby Keita cracker seals ninth consecutive win against Palace | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool cruised past Crystal Palace with a convincing 3-0 victory at Anfield in the Premier League.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita sealed a third consecutive win in all competitions for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side were made to work hard by the Eagles today, who looked dangerous on the break and mustered a total of 13 shots.

But the home team held firm and eventually secured a big win despite Diogo Jota's early miss and losing Thiago Alcantara to an injury in the second-half.

So far so good for Liverpool, who continued their fine start to the 2021-22 season with a fourth league win from five games. They also take hold of the top spot, at least for now.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson Becker - 9/10

Another clean sheet in the bag for the Brazilian who was kept busy by Palace. But he was equal to everything thrown at him, putting up a man-of-the-match performance for Liverpool.

James Milner - 7/10

Operating from an unfamiliar right-back spot, Milner was surprisingly good. Made a lot of runs down the flanks whilst also coming up trumps defensively with four clearances and tackles each, as well as two interceptions.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

The 22-year-old finally made his Liverpool debut and it was impressive as Konate put up an assured performance at the back. His positional sense was excellent and passed the ball accurately too.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

Liverpool's titanic centre-back has made a sound return to action from injury this season and continued in the same vein today. He was also dominant in the air, winning all seven duels, whilst also bagging a (fortuitous) assist for Salah's goal.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7.5/10

It's no secret that he's rough around the edges and the Greek youngster was found wanting defensively today on a few occasions too. But on the offensive front, Tsimikas didn't put a foot wrong and created a few good chances, laying four key passes.

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

The Liverpool skipper followed-up his Champions League heroics with another fine performance in midfield today. He was dangerous going forward too, making three key passes, although his crosses weren't always accurate.

Fabinho - 7/10

He rammed a shot off Milner's first-half free-kick straight into the Palace wall and then made a mistake which very nearly gifted them a goal on the break. But overall, Fabinho was good, completing 91% of his passes and providing excellent cover for the back-four too.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

On his one-year Liverpool anniversary, the Spaniard was in inspired form, running the show in midfield with tremendous class and grace. Unfortunately, his evening ended prematurely after sustaining an injury in the second-half.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

The prolific Egyptian was just too hot to handle for Palace's defenders. Capped off a devastating performance with a second-half goal too.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

A day to forget for the Portuguese hitman. Struggled to get into the game and made an uncharacteristically awful miss in the first-half.

BirdieFootball @birdiefootball How on Earth did Diogo Jota miss from here ? 😭



Sadio Mane - 7.5/10

He broke the deadlock for Liverpool with a goal right before half-time and remained a huge menace even after the break. Mane just loves playing against Palace:

Substitutes

Naby Keita - 7.5/10

Forget his performance, just look at that goal! The best of his career yet.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Jones came on for Jota in the 76th minute and proved to be a reliable figure once again.

Divock Origi - N/A

He was subbed to merely to see the game off.

