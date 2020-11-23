Liverpool 3-0 Leicester | Liverpool Player Ratings as the Reds go level with Spurs at the top | Premier League 2020-21

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Leicester City at Anfield to go level with leaders Tottenham Hotspur at the 2020-21 Premier League summit.

An own goal from Johny Evans and a sublime Diogo Jota finish put the Foxes on the back foot heading into the break. Roberto Firmino then added a third for Liverpool to put the game beyond Leicester's reach as the defending champions are now unbeaten in a record 64 consecutive league games at Anfield.

On that note, let us take a look at the ratings of Liverpool players in the game.

Liverpool Player Ratings:

Alisson Becker - (7/10)

Alisson Becker didn't have much to do throughout the night but dealt with whatever came his way to keep another clean sheet on a record-breaking night for Liverpool.

James Milner - (7.5/10)

Liverpool's Mr Versatile, James Milner, slotted into the right-back position in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. Milner dealt with the threat of James Justin and Harvey Barnes very well. He was lively in attack too, grabbing an assist later on, which comes as a big plus for the Reds.

Joel Matip - (8/10)

Advertisement

Joel Matip was one of the standout players on the night for Liverpool, as he did not provide an inch to Leicester City dangerman Jamie Vardy. The Cameroonian centre-back threaded some very precise long-balls too and nearly scored via a header.

Fabinho - (8.5/10)

Fabinho made a wonderful return from injury. The 27-year old was stupendous in defence, limiting the likes of Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans to long-range efforts. Touted as one of the key cogs in Liverpool's wheel, Fabinho yet again delivered a performance to remember on the night.

Andy Robertson - (9/10)

Amidst many contenders, Andy Robertson was chosen as the Man of the Match against Leicester City.

"He never stops going on about it. Don't tell him [@andrewrobertso5] that!" 🤣@JamesMilner on Robbo's brilliance and assist stats 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2020

In a Liverpool defence plagued by injuries, 'Robbo' led the pack admirably well. He was his usual self on the left in both attack and defence, a well-measured cross to Jota for Liverpool's second goal being the icing on the cake.

Curtis Jones - (7/10)

Curtis Jones was brilliant on the night against a strong Leicester side. The Melwood Academy graduate moved the ball nicely in midfield and made some key tackles throughout the game. He also had a half-chance earlier in the game, which was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Georginio Wijnaldum - (8/10)

Georginio Wijnaldum seamlessly slotted into Jurgen Klopp's midfield and worked tirelessly throughout the game, helping his side assert themselves in the middle of the park.

Naby Keita - (6.5/10)

After returning from an injury, this was Naby Keita's chance to show his worth. While he did put in a decent display, there were tell-tale signs of his struggles under Klopp. He was forced off with an injury near the hour-mark, as Liverpool's injury crisis shows no signs of abating.

Advertisement

Diogo Jota - (8.5/10)

Another goal at Anfield meant that Klopp's newest signing, Diogo Jota, now has four goals from his first four home games in the league, which is a club record. While many opined that Jota should have started instead of Roberto Firmino, the Portuguese started in place of Mohammed Salah and looked comfortable on the right flank, making a host of attempts at goal throughout the game.

Roberto Firmino - (7.5/10)

The form of Roberto Firmino has been under heavy scrutiny of late, but one could say that he had one of his better outings against Leicester City.

Firmino nearly scored in the first half but made amends for it later in the game. The Brazilian was instrumental in Liverpool's link-up play as the embattled player seems to have rediscovered his mojo.

Sadio Mane - (7/10)

Sadio Mane was a constant threat on the Liverpool left flank as always, giving nightmares to the Leicester City defence.

However, Mane did not have any goals or assists in the first forty-five to show for his efforts. In the second half, the Senegalese made some dodged tackles and spurned two chances late on.

Ratings of Liverpool Substitutes

Neco Williams - (7/10)

Neco Williams came on for an injured Naby Keita and slotted into the right-back position as Milner moved into midfield.

With his side 2-0 up at this stage, Williams had the liberty to play his natural game, which the youngster did. He made some decent runs and crosses, in the process showing his manager that he could be an option in the Liverpool starting XI.

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi - N/A.