Liverpool 3-1 Leicester: Player ratings as Reds come from behind to seal their spot in the fourth round | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat Leicester City 3-1 at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday, September 27, sealing their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The visitors stunned the home fans three minutes into the match by taking the lead. Kasey McAteer got to Yunus Akgun’s angled pass and placed the ball inside the left post to his team 1-0 up.

Like the first half, there was a goal three minutes into the second half when Ryan Gravenberch held the ball well at the edge of the box and found Cody Gakpo, who found the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.

Dominic Szoboszlai, who came off the bench, then put his team ahead with a thunderous strike from 25 yards out. The tie was put to bed in the final minutes when Jarell Quansah carried the ball forward on the right wing and squared it to Diego Jota, who found the bottom left corner with a deft backheel.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

While Caoimhin Kelleher couldn't do much about the opening goal, he showed good handling and distribution to help start attacks.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Curtis Jones played in the hybrid role that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been used in recent matches and he did well. He linked up well with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak, and will remember this game for captaining his boyhood club.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

After an injury-plagued season so far, Ibrahima Konate looked back to his best against Leicester. He did well to cover for Curtis Jones whenever he moved out of position and was tidy in his defensive duties.

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Jarell Quansah made a few important tackles and showed good distribution. He even made an important clearance to prevent Leicester from going 2-0 up.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6/10

Kostas Tsimikas, who recently signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, was caught out for Leiceaster's goal. While he did well after that, there remains a big gap in quality between Andrew Robertson and him.

Wataru Endo - 6/10

Wataru Endo was solid but not spectacular. His performance showed he will be a reliable squad player, but perhaps nothing more.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

On his full home debut, Ryan Gravenberch was having a quiet game before he assisted Cody Gakpo after a lovely piece of skill.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Harvey Elliott started the match with all guns blazing but fizzled out as the clock ticked. He was even wasteful at times, deciding to shoot when keeping the ball and finding his teammates in better positions would've been the better move.

Ben Doak - 6/10

Ben Doak gave Liverpool an outlet with lots of pace and trickery on the wings. The 17-year-old showed his potential with a few moves, while his rawness came to light at other times.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Diogo Jota put in a strong shift and should have scored in the first half. His energy and directness caused Leicester all sorts of problems. He put the icing on the cake with a deft back-heeled finish to complete the scoring.

Cody Gakpo - 8/10

Used in his preferred central attacking role, Cody Gakpo started slow but grew into the game. He scored the equaliser with an expert finish and was denied a second goal when his header was cleared off the line.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Darwin Nunez replaced Ben Doak and his fresh legs troubled Leicester's defence.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

Dominik Szoboszlai replaced Ryan Gravenberch and scored a wonderful goal to put his side in the lead. It doesn't look like he can do much wrong these days.

Stefan Bajcetic - NA/10

Stefan Bajcetic replaced Curtis Jones and didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Luke Chambers - NA/10

Luke Chambers replaced Kostas Tsimikas and didn't have enough time to make an impact.