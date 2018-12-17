Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Premier League 2018-19

Liverpool retained their spot at the summit of the league table

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table after registering a comprehensive 3-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's men were deserving winners after they conjured a dominating performance over their rivals on a cold rainy night under the lights on Merseyside.

The Reds took the lead through Sadio Mane in the 24th minute when Fabinho played a delightful weighted lob pass to find the Senegalese forward, who controlled the ball with his chest before finishing it expertly beyond David de Gea. However, the lead would last for just nine minutes, courtesy of an error from the hosts' multi-million summer-recruit Alisson Becker, who presented the Red Devils with a lifeline in the 33rd minute.

Romelu Lukaku blasted a waist-high cross from the left flank to which Alisson got both hands, but the Brazilian spilled the ball and it fell kindly to the onrushing Jesse Lingard, who found the back of the net from close range to bring the visitors level ahead of the interval.

Liverpool continued to dominate proceedings in the second half and had to wait until the 73rd minute to find the goal that would put them ahead once again on the night. Xherdan Shaqiri, who replaced Naby Keita in the 70th minute, found the back of the net with a little help from a deflection off Ashley Young and the underside of the bar to edge the hosts ahead, just three minutes after his introduction.

Shaqiri went on to grab his second in the 80th minute when he scored yet again with a little help from a deflection as Liverpool capped off a brilliant display that helped them restore their slender one-point lead over Manchester City at the summit of the league table. On that note, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from the game at Anfield:

#5 Hit - Andrew Robertson

Robertson impressed throughout the game for Liverpool

Andrew Robertson has been a revelation at Liverpool since muscling his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans last season. The full-back, who has forged himself a reputation of being one of the best in what he does in the Premier League, was at the top of his game against Manchester United at Anfield.

Robertson's stellar showing on the left flank for the hosts forced Jose Mourinho to change his shape and replace Diogo Dalot with Marouane Fellaini during the half-time interval. The Scot was equally adept in attack as in defence and proved to be a willing runner for his team on the wide areas.

The 24-year-old was so good that he warranted commendable praise from Mourinho, who claimed that he was thoroughly impressed with Robertson's performance on the night:

"I am still tired just looking at [ANDY]Robertson. He makes 100-metre sprints every minute, absolutely incredible, and these are qualities," Mourinho said after the defeat to Liverpool.

