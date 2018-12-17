×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: Rating the ManUtd players

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    17 Dec 2018, 00:24 IST

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool overcame a resilient Manchester United to win 3-1 on Sunday at Anfield.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial started on the bench for United while Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Matteo Darmian formed United's back three. Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho started in Liverpool's midfield three.

The Merseyside club needed a win to get back to the apex of the table while the visitor, United could now afford to lose more points if they seriously want to challenge for a position in the top four.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring with the aid of Fabinho but within 9 minutes, Jesse Lingard pounced on Alisson's error to score United's equalizer. Xherdan Shaqiri, however, came on as a super-sub to change the direction of the match and scored two quick goals to seal the win for Liverpool.

Here are the player ratings:

David de Gea - 6

Could not have done much for all the goals of Liverpool which included two evil deflections. Made some crucial saves to keep his side in the game. Would be frustrated with the lack of clean sheets his defense has helped him to preserve this season.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Did well to neutralize the danger possessed by Andrew Robertson in the first half. The only negative part of his performance was the yellow card he earned in the 26th minute. Failed to provide any width for United to attack. Subbed at the halftime to bring more legs into the midfield.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Could not have hoped for a tougher returning game. Tried well to keep Mo Salah quiet but failed to provide any composure from the back.

Eric Bailly - 6

The Ivorian international came into the first-team in the last minutes in place of injured Chris Smalling. Battled toe to toe with Liverpool's attack. Probably the best defender for United on the night. Capped the game off with a wicked deflection for Liverpool's third goal.

Advertisement

Matteo Darmian - 6

The Italian defender lacked attacking intent. He looked more composed when playing in the back three. Once pushed to the right-hand side, failed to deal with the pace of Robertson.

Nemanja Matic - 3

Enough is enough Jose. The Serbian midfielder has been enduring the worst season in England and it's time for Jose Mourinho to drop his favourite man. He was totally off the pace for the whole 90 minutes — the guilty party of not closing down the spaces which led to Fabinho finding Mane with a delightful pass. 

Ander Herrera - 5

Performed better than his partner, Matic, but not anywhere near what was required for this game. Tried to press in the second half. Subbed in the 79th minute for Anthony Martial.

Jesse Lingard - 6

Scored an important goal to bring United back in the game. He was given a free role in the midfield ahead of Herrera and Matic. Looked very busy but failed to provide any quality in the final third.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Played with intensity and tried to make things happen for United, but failed. This young lad is increasing but certainly needs better players around him. One player won't score in every game.

Romelu Lukaku - 3

Low on confidence or just lack of quality? He has become a shadow of player what he was at Everton and what he is when playing for Belgium.

]The big Belgian cannot hold the ball! It keeps bouncing from him. Played a significant role in United's equalizer but that was nothing more than a stroke of luck. Lost almost every duel against Virgil Van Dijk.

Substitutes:

Marouane Fellaini - 5

Did absolutely nothing to inspire United. Brought at the half-time to support Lukaku to hold the ball. A clumsy performance from the midfielder.

Anthony Martial - 5

Failed to see much of the ball as he was brought only in the 79th minute of the game when Liverpool was on top of United. Had a chance to cross the ball into the box which eventually resulted in nothing.

JUAN MATA - N/A

Too late to mark.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku David De Gea
Sanidhya Bhardwaj
ANALYST
A besotted football fan portraying his views and facts on the canvas of sportskeeda. My works are published at a number of other websites as well. #GGMU
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match preview, two key...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United first-team stars with the highest...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Rating the title contenders so...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Manchester United: Resurgent Rashford now a...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical changes Jose Mourinho should make against...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool should beat Manchester United on...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Manchester United: Salah, Mane and Firmino v...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Preview & Prediction,...
RELATED STORY
How Romelu Lukaku could change the scenario for...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester United: 3 Key Battles
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us