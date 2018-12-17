Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United: Rating the ManUtd players

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool overcame a resilient Manchester United to win 3-1 on Sunday at Anfield.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial started on the bench for United while Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Matteo Darmian formed United's back three. Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho started in Liverpool's midfield three.

The Merseyside club needed a win to get back to the apex of the table while the visitor, United could now afford to lose more points if they seriously want to challenge for a position in the top four.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring with the aid of Fabinho but within 9 minutes, Jesse Lingard pounced on Alisson's error to score United's equalizer. Xherdan Shaqiri, however, came on as a super-sub to change the direction of the match and scored two quick goals to seal the win for Liverpool.

Here are the player ratings:

David de Gea - 6

Could not have done much for all the goals of Liverpool which included two evil deflections. Made some crucial saves to keep his side in the game. Would be frustrated with the lack of clean sheets his defense has helped him to preserve this season.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Did well to neutralize the danger possessed by Andrew Robertson in the first half. The only negative part of his performance was the yellow card he earned in the 26th minute. Failed to provide any width for United to attack. Subbed at the halftime to bring more legs into the midfield.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Could not have hoped for a tougher returning game. Tried well to keep Mo Salah quiet but failed to provide any composure from the back.

Eric Bailly - 6

The Ivorian international came into the first-team in the last minutes in place of injured Chris Smalling. Battled toe to toe with Liverpool's attack. Probably the best defender for United on the night. Capped the game off with a wicked deflection for Liverpool's third goal.

Matteo Darmian - 6

The Italian defender lacked attacking intent. He looked more composed when playing in the back three. Once pushed to the right-hand side, failed to deal with the pace of Robertson.

Nemanja Matic - 3

Enough is enough Jose. The Serbian midfielder has been enduring the worst season in England and it's time for Jose Mourinho to drop his favourite man. He was totally off the pace for the whole 90 minutes — the guilty party of not closing down the spaces which led to Fabinho finding Mane with a delightful pass.

Ander Herrera - 5

Performed better than his partner, Matic, but not anywhere near what was required for this game. Tried to press in the second half. Subbed in the 79th minute for Anthony Martial.

Jesse Lingard - 6

Scored an important goal to bring United back in the game. He was given a free role in the midfield ahead of Herrera and Matic. Looked very busy but failed to provide any quality in the final third.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Played with intensity and tried to make things happen for United, but failed. This young lad is increasing but certainly needs better players around him. One player won't score in every game.

Romelu Lukaku - 3

Low on confidence or just lack of quality? He has become a shadow of player what he was at Everton and what he is when playing for Belgium.

]The big Belgian cannot hold the ball! It keeps bouncing from him. Played a significant role in United's equalizer but that was nothing more than a stroke of luck. Lost almost every duel against Virgil Van Dijk.

Substitutes:

Marouane Fellaini - 5

Did absolutely nothing to inspire United. Brought at the half-time to support Lukaku to hold the ball. A clumsy performance from the midfielder.

Anthony Martial - 5

Failed to see much of the ball as he was brought only in the 79th minute of the game when Liverpool was on top of United. Had a chance to cross the ball into the box which eventually resulted in nothing.

JUAN MATA - N/A

Too late to mark.

