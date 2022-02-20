Liverpool 3-1 Norwich: Player Ratings as the Reds survive Canaries' scare | EPL 2021-22

Coming off a great away victory in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan, Liverpool rested their full-back pairing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson along with Fabinho for their weekend Premier League game.

Sadio Mane headed the attack against Norwich in the absence of both Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota due to injuries. Mohamed Salah came closest to scoring for the Reds in the first half - his header towards the open net cleared off the line by Norwich.

Luis Diaz made a curling attempt on goal which went off target.

Norwich took the lead after the teams went into the half-time break at 0-0 as Milot Rashica's shot was deflected into the goal by Joel Matip. Sadio Mane equalized for Liverpool with a spectacular overhead strike and Mo Salah gave them the lead a minute later. Luis Diaz scored his first goal for Liverpool to double the lead from Jordan Henderson's assist.

The Reds were made to work for the three points but they pulled through while missing some main players.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs Norwich:

Alisson: 6.5/10

Unlucky to concede the goal off Matip's deflection. The Brazilian had fairly little to do but his quick kick-out did set up Mo Salah's goal.

Joe Gomez: 6/10

It is tough to fill in for a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Gomez did decently enough for a makeshift right-back. He completed 5-6 long balls but was wayward with his attempted crosses.

Joel Matip: 5/10

Looked unsure on a few occasions and deflected the ball awkardly for Alisson to handle on goal. Pukki's run-in on goal came from his side of defence. He lost 4 out of 7 of his aerials too.

Kostas Tsimikas: 8/10

Unlike Gomez, who could not replicate much of what Alexander-Arnold does on the pitch, Tsimikas mirrored what Robertson would have provided had he been playing. A constant threat down the left flank and tracking back to defend as well, Tsimikas endeared himself to the Kop. He assisted Sadio Mane's opening goal and also made four successful tackles.

Jordan Henderson: 7/10

Henderson covered really well for Tsimikas when the latter surged forward on the overlap. He had the most touches and made four key passes in the game. The England international also set up Luis Diaz's goal with a brilliant through ball.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 5/10

It was a poor day at the office which saw him replaced early into the 2nd half. One too many misplaced passes and possession turnovers. Provided nothing substantial in attack for the Reds.

Naby Keita: 6/10

Keita had a decent outing before being subbed off, perhaps unluckily, as Jurgen Klopp wanted to bring on Divock Origi to add an extra goal threat. Had a shot blocked in the first half which might well have gone in.

Mohamed Salah: 8/10

Looked ominous right from the word go. He had his header cleared off the line but he had the Norwich defense on the ropes all day long. Exquisite first touch to score from Alisson's kick out and might have had another had he got a little more curl in his effort some time after.

Sadio Mane: 7/10

Scored a spectacular goal to bring Liverpool back into the game but missed a much easier chance later on.

Luis Diaz: 7/10

Made a brilliant run to latch onto Henderson's pass and score Liverpool's third goal. Had a great curling effort on goal in the first half which went wide. Looked lively in the attack and tracked back to defend when needed.

Thiago: 6.5/10

Brought on for Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 62nd minute. Kept things simple, made two key passes and completed 4/4 long balls in his little cameo.

Divock Origi: 5/10

Brought on to give Norwich something else to think about, but Liverpool managed fine anyway. The starting front three made the scoresheet while Origi came close with an effort from outside the goal.

Takumi Minamino: N/A

Played only the added time.

