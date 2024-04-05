Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United: 5 hits and flops as Mac Allister shines in crucial Reds victory | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4, to return to the top of the league table.

The Reds were the beneficiaries of an awful mistake by Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic as Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 17th minute.

Grbic shot right at an onrushing Darwin Nunez for the ball to come off the Uruguayan and slowly bundle into the back of the net.

An own goal by Conor Bradley in the second half (58') put the Blades level against the run of play, but a spectacular shot by Alexis Mac Allister in the 76th minute restored parity for the Reds.

More misery was to follow for the bottom-dwellers as Cody Gakpo netted a third goal in stoppage time and consolidated Liverpool's victory, as they restored their two-point lead at the top.

Sheffield remained rooted at the bottom with relegation looking increasingly certain.

Here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Alexis Mac Allister is such a baller! His evening may have started rustily when the Argentine misplaced a pass, but he soon recovered from it and turned in a talismanic display for Liverpool.

The former Brighton star ran rings around Sheffield players with speed and versatility. He won four ground duels and made four tackles. His passing was immaculate too while Mac Allister created two chances on the night as well.

His best moment of the game, though, was the top-drawer strike in the 76th minute that restored Liverpool's lead. Upon seeing a loose ball, Mac Allister unleashed a terrific first-time strike that crashed into the top right corner.

Flop: Ivo Grbic (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic made a few good saves in the second half but his error leading to Liverpool's opening goal was just horrific.

As he prepared to send the ball long after a back pass by one of his own players, Nunez raced forward, sensing an opportunity.

Grbic attempted to hook it away with a shot, but accidentally shot right at the Uruguayan for it to come off him and slowly bounce into the back of the net.

Truly an embarrassing mistake.

Hit: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)

It's rare for a player on the losing side, which conceded thrice, to be labeled a 'hit'. But Anel Ahmedhodzic was indeed one for Sheffield United, putting up a resolute display in defense.

The Bosnian international's positional awareness was spot on, always intervening whenever a Reds player looked to attack. He made four clearances, two interceptions, and one block as Ahmedhodzic was a thorn in Liverpool's flesh.

Too bad that his efforts ultimately counted for nothing, with the Blades conceding thrice in the match, none of which were a fault of his.

Flop: Ben Brereton (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United's only goal of the game was an own goal by Conor Bradley. The Blades had only three shots on target in the match, none of which came from Ben Brereton, who was largely anonymous for them.

Against one of the league's most obdurate defenses, the Sheffield United striker already had his task cut out but was also devoid of proper service by his own players, which further limited his opportunities.

In 63 minutes of action, Brereton completed just four passes and didn't muster a single shot or a cross. He might as well have been taken off much earlier than that.

Hit: Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Liverpool's creative inspiration of the night, Luis Diaz gave Sheffield United all sorts of problems with his flair and panache. Combining speed and excellent ball control, the Colombian twisted and turned the Blades' defense inside out.

Diaz laid six key passes and registered a 91 percent pass completion rate, while also attempting nine long balls. His shooting accuracy wasn't always the best, but he bagged the assist for Mac Allister's strike, albeit it was accidental.

Nonetheless, a fine performance overall.