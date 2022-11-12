Liverpool won 3-1 against Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, November 12.

The Reds entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five games in the league. Two of those wins came against rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, while they lost to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled with inconsistency in recent times as he fielded a strong lineup in a bid to put an end to their topsy-turvy run.

The game got off to a flying start as both sides scored within the opening 10 minutes of the game. Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool into the lead after six minutes and were pegged back by Southampton just three minutes later. Che Adams scored a header at the other end to set up a mouth-watering contest.

Liverpool took things into their own hands and played an expansive and attacking brand of football. They created several chances from wide areas and ended up scoring two more goals. Darwin Nunez first latched onto Harvey Elliott's lofted pass and then converted a low, driven cross by Andrew Robertson. The Reds carried a 3-1 lead over Southampton going into the break.

The teams looked slightly calculated in their approach to the second period, with both managers giving their team talks during the break. Liverpool tried to control the tempo as they dominated possession of the ball. They kept the ball for 53% of the second period and even attempted seven shots but failed to hit the target.

Southampton attempted five shots in the second half and four of them were on target and denied by Alisson. Both teams played entertaining football without end product for the majority of the second period. The hosts held on to secure a 3-1 win over the Saints. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Firmino made the perfect start to the game and fired Liverpool into an early lead after just six minutes into the game. He made a great run in behind the defense and rose to meet the ball, sending in a looping fashion over the onrushing David Raya.

He attempted three shots with two of those on target. He also completed one dribble and missed one big chance to score.

#4. Flop - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mo Salah had a night to forget as he was ineffective in front of goal and was unable to get involved in Liverpool's general build-up play. He attempted four shots of which two were on target and still failed to score. He won four of his nine duels and made one tackle. Salah also failed to deliver a single cross or long ball.

#3. Hit - Che Adams (Southampton)

Che Adams looked sharp in attack and scored the equalizer for Southampton just three minutes after the hosts snatched the lead. He also showed great awareness to time his attempt perfectly and watch the ball throughout.

He won four of his 12 duels and attempted three shots, of which just one was on target. He also completed two dribbles and made two interceptions.

#2. Flop - Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Stuart Armstrong was one of the Saints' most wasteful forwards. He failed to play a single key pass, an accurate cross or accurate long ball. He also won just one duel and made one interepton.

#1. Hit - Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Nunez made a lovely start to the game and caused several problems for Southampton's defense with his aerial prowess and timely runs. He scored to make it 2-1 after 21 minutes, following a delightfully weighted pass from Harvey Elliott.

Nunez scored again to make it 3-1 after 68 minutes as the Reds looked comfortably en-route to securing another win.

