Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Reds' Player Ratings as Darwin Nunez scores a brace in a dynamic first-half display | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, November 12. The result sees them climb to sixth place with 22 points from 14 games.

The Reds entered this contest on the back of four wins and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. They won 3-2 on penalties against Derby County in the EFL Cup in their last game after a goalless 90 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp named a strong starting XI for this game as Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson missed out altogether.

Liverpool made the perfect start to the game and raced into an early lead courtesy of Roberto Firmino. He made a smart run and latched onto Andrew Robertson's cross and made it 1-0 with a looping header after six minutes. Southampton did not sit back and showed bravery as they pushed forward. James Ward-Prowse played in an inch-perfect free-kick which Che Adams converted to make it 1-1.

Darwin Nunez then came to the party as he scored a brace in the first period to restore Liverpool's advantage and then extend it to two. He first made a smart run and scored with a delightful finish from Harvey Elliott's pass. Nunez then scored with a well-timed sliding effort just before half-time from an assist by Robertson.

Liverpool carried a healthy 3-1 lead over Southampton heading into half-time.

Both teams came out for the second period with different objectives and played accordingly. Liverpool looked relaxed and were content to pass the ball around for the most part, only pushing forward after a mistake or a loose pass. Southampton, on the other hand, tried to up the ante as they looked to get back into the game.

Liverpool kept 53% of the ball and attempted seven shots but none of them were on target. The Saints were far more clinical as they attempted five shots with four of them on target. However, despite action near both goals, neither side added to the scoreline. The hosts secured an important 3-1 win over Southampton.

That said, let's take a look at how the Reds' players fared in this game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

Alisson made a slow start to the game and conceded an equalizer just after his side had grabbed an early lead. He made four saves in total and played three accurate long balls.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a decent performance and delivered several crosses and long balls. He won two of his three duels and made two clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. He also played two key passes and two accurate crosses.

Joe Gomez - 6.5/10

Gomez made a decent start to the game and put in a good performance. He won five of his seven duels and made four clearances.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk was slightly casual in challenge on Che Adams as the Saints forward went on to score.

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

Robertson made a blistering start to the game as he bombed up and down the left flank. He delivered two assists in the first period - one to Firmino and the other to Nunez. He also played six key passes and five accurate crosses.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Elliott made a good start to the game and looked sharp in midfield. He provided one assist and played one key pass and three accurate long balls. He also won three of his eight duels.

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho used his physicality to make a positive start in midfield. He won seven of his eight duels and played three accurate long balls in a good performance overall.

Thiago Alcantara - 6.5/10

Thiago looked sharp with the ball at his feet and distributed it, displaying great accuracy and invention. He completed 91 passes with 93% accuracy including eight accurate long balls. He also won three of his seven duels.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Firmino made a lovely start to the game and fired Liverpool into an early lead following an assist from Robertson. He attempted two more shots besides the goal, with one on target and the other wide of the mark.

Darwin Nunez - 8.5/10

Nunez looked sharp and looked eager to make an impact on the game. He did that just 21 minutes into the contest, scoring with a lovely first-time finish. He added another with a smart slide to make it 3-1 just before the break.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Salah made a decent start to the game but was unable to get involved in Liverpool's goals in the first period. He failed to get involved in the second period as well and did not play to the best of his abilities.

Substitutes

James Milner - 6.5/10

Milner replaced Elliott in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

Chamberlain replaced Firmino and had a decent game.

Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho & Nathaniel Phillips - N/A

They came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

