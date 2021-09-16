Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan: 5 Hits and flops as Reds prevail in topsy-turvy tie | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool registered yet another come-from-behind win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Sixteen years after overcoming a 0-3 half-time deficit in the 2005 final, Jurgen Klopp’s men came back from 1-2 down at home to beat the Italian giants 3-2 on Wednesday.

The opening exchanges of the game were dominated by Liverpool, with Milan struggling to cope with their opponents’ high press.

The hosts took the lead as early as the ninth minute when Fikayo Tomori diverted a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross into his own net. An Ismael Bennacer handball in the box just a few minutes later handed the Reds a golden chance to double their advantage. However, Mike Maignan saved Mohamed Salah’s subsequent spot-kick to keep the deficit down to one.

The penalty save seemed to stir the visitors back to life, as they started to impose themselves on the game. As half-time grew closer, Stefano Pioli’s side turned the game on its head with two quick-fire goals that gave them an unexpected lead. Ante Rebic finished off a slick passing move in the 42nd minute before Brahim Diaz bagged the second two minutes later.

The see-saw nature of the game continued after the restart as Salah brought the Reds back on level terms in the 48th minute. Jordan Henderson’s superb strike in the 69th minute ensured Liverpool completed their comeback, as he put his side 3-2 up. That proved to be the last meaningful action of the game, as Milan’s long-awaited return to the Champions League ended in defeat.

On that note, here's a look at five hits and flops from either team in a thrilling game at Anfield.

#1 Hit: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Andy Robertson (left) enjoyed a fine outing at left-back for Liverpool.

During spells of Liverpool dominance, the game seemed to be reduced to Robertson and Alexander-Arnold attempting to one-up each other. Both Liverpool full-backs were excellent on the night, with the Scotsman, especially, impressing both offensively and defensively.

Always a willing runner, Robertson made the most of the space continually afforded him on the left flank, delivering several probing crosses. He did not neglect his defensive duties either, always popping up to make the necessary tackles when needed.

#2 Flop: Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Theo Hernandez failed to impress at either end of the pitch.

While his opposite number had a stellar outing, Theo Hernandez was not quite as impressive at left-back for AC Milan. The French international was often caught out of position after bombing up the pitch, leaving too much space behind him.

Furthermore, Hernandez gave the ball away on several occasions due to loose touches, and committed unnecessary fouls while attempting to win the ball back. As such, he failed to impress at either end of the pitch for Milan.

