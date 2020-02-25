Liverpool 3-2 West Ham United | Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Liverpool is edging closer and closer to their first Premier League title in 30 years. The Reds have been in unstoppable form this season, having not lost a single game. As for West Ham, their hopes of a place in Europe at the beginning of the campaign have emphatically become a distant dream with the Hammers now facing the reality of relegation.

Coming as a shock to absolutely no one, Liverpool would take the lead in the ninth minute through a Georginio Wijnaldum header. However, the visitors would shock the league leaders by equalising three minutes later as Issa Diop beat Alisson at his near post. Ten minutes after the break, the visitors would shockingly take the lead as substitute Pablo Fornals would poke home from seven yards out.

The Champions elect would eventually equalise in the 69th minute through a Mohamed Salah strike. They would further their dominance over the Hammers by taking the lead in the 81st minute with a Sadio Mane tap-in. The game would end that way, sending Jurgen Klopp’s men 22 points clear.

Here are the hits and flops from Liverpool’s 3-2 win over West Ham.

#5 Flop: Naby Keita

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Before the Senegalese midfielder made his presence known in England, he was advertised as one of the most exciting talents in Europe. However, since coming to the Premier League, we have not seen an ounce of that proclaimed talent. In fact, Keita has found himself out of the team more than he’s been in it due to his subpar performances. Tonight, was another to add to his subpar collection.

Given a rare chance by Jurgen Klopp, Keita struggled to impose his will on a game West Ham side. The 25-year-old was non-existent in both build-up play and his defensive work off the ball. When Klopp’s side was behind and they needed a goal, Keita was hooked off in favour of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

During his 57 minutes on the pitch, the midfielder misplaced four passes and attempted no shots on goal. With Keita on the pitch, the Reds looked toothless, lacklustre and void of ideas in the middle and without him, they were energetic and ran West Ham ragged eventually.

