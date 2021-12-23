Liverpool 3-3 Leicester City (5-4 on pens.): Reds player ratings as Diogo Jota settles pulsating clash | EFL Cup 2021-22

Liverpool beat Leicester City 5-4 on penalties to advance into the semifinals of the 2021/22 EFL Cup.
Diogo Jota scored the winning penalty after the sides played out a pulsating 3-3 draw in normal time.
Two goals from Jamie Vardy had the Foxes leading comfortably after only 13 minutes before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back for the hosts.
James Maddison then restored Leicester's two-goal cushion just after the half-hour mark. Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino scored one each in the second period for Liverpool, with the latter's strike coming in the fifth-minute of stoppage-time.
In the shootout, Caoimhim Kelleher made two saves which allowed Jota to win it for the Reds on their sixth spot-kick, eclipsing Minamino's earlier miss.
Liverpool have drawn Arsenal in the last-four of the Carabao Cup.
Here are the player ratings:
Caoimhim Kelleher - 7/10
The youngster wasn't helped by his defense for the most part but he stood firm to make a few good saves during the match. He stepped up in the penalty shootout with two important saves.
Conor Bradley - 5.5/10
He struggled to cope with the game's pace and intensity.
Joe Gomez - 5/10
He looked sloppy in possession and lacked composure. Gomez had a tough game but looked better with Ibrahima Konate.
Billy Koumetio - 4/10
Like many others, he, too, was thrown into the deep end by Klopp and it certainly backfired with Koumetio looking erroneous all night.
Kostas Tsimikas - 6/10
The Greek looked to overlap with forward sprints but lacked the end-product as his crosses were wayward most of the time. Defensively, he was caught out of position a few times.
Jordan Henderson - 5/10
The Liverpool skipper had a lot riding on his shoulders, being one of the few first-team regulars in the XI, and suffice to say he didn't come through successfully.
Tyler Morton - 5/10
Leicester's pace and offensive ability was just too much for Morton to handle.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7.5/10
He reduced the deficit by firing Liverpool's first goal of the night and asked questions of Leicester's defense with frequent dribbles.
Neco Williams - 5/10
The 20-year-old is not a left winger and it showed on the night.
Roberto Firmino - 7.5/10
The Brazilian's hold-up play was good. He also bagged an assist for Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Takumi Minamino - 7.5/10
He missed quite a few chances during normal time, but redeemed himself with a 95th minute equalizer to force the penalty shootout.
Substitutes
Ibrahima Konate - 7/10
Liverpool looked so much better with him in the side. The summer signing brought a sense of normalcy to Liverpool's chaotic defense.
Diogo Jota - 7.5/10
He scored minutes after coming on and later won the tie by dispatching the winning penalty. Super-sub performance from the Portuguese.
James Milner - 6/10
He, too, was on target in the shootouts.
Naby Keita - 7.5/10
The Guinean star brought some control to Liverpool's midfield.
Owen Beck - N/A
It was a case of too little, too late for Beck.