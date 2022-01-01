3 midfielders Liverpool could target in January

Liverpool lost Gini Wijnaldum for free to Paris Saint-Germain last summer. However, the Reds didn't bring in a direct replacement for the Dutch midfielder, with French defender Ibrahima Konate being their sole major signing in last summer's transfer window.

The Dutch international played a vital role in the Reds' success over recent years, missing just 11 league games during his five-year stay at Anfield. The Merseyside-based club have missed out on his reliability this season as they suffered injuries to some of their key midfielders over the past few months.

Klopp: "On top of that (injuries) we have three new covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool in the moment."

Thiago, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all suffered injuries this season.

Liverpool are currently in the midst of an intense English Premier League title race with Manchester City and Chelsea. They are currently third in the league table, with 41 points from 19 league games.

Jurgen Klopp will look to add a new midfielder to the squad this month to compete against title rivals for the title during the second half of the season.

Right on that note, here's a list of three midfielders Liverpool could target during the January transfer window.

#1 Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria is in the final year of his contract at Borussia Mönchengladbach

The Reds have been linked with Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria over the past few weeks.

Denis Zakaria has received many approaches in the last weeks, out of contract in 2022. He recently changed his agent - Bayern have joined the race, also Liverpool asked for information since he's with Hasan Cetinkaya. Juventus and Barça still interested. Open race.

The Swiss international has been brilliant for the German side since arriving from Young Boys in 2017. He has played 118 league games for Monchengladbach thus far, scoring 11 goals in the process.

The 25-year old is a versatile player who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back if required. His key strengths are his passing, dribbling skills and positional awareness.

He has averaged 1.5 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.2 clearances per 90 in the German top division this season. Apart from that, he has also registered an impressive passing accuracy of 90.1 per cent in the Bundesliga.

The former Young Boys midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with the Bundesliga club. Liverpool could sign him for a cut-price deal this transfer window.

