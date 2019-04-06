Liverpool: 3 reasons why Henderson is underrated and deserves much more praise

Jordan Henderson is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League

In the modern era of football, everyone wants to see more goals. This mindset is developing day by day. Forwards are getting more name and fame. But, we all know, it is a midfielder who creates the chances for the forward players in the first place.

The Midfield position is the real heart of a football team and it's their responsibility to dominate the middle of the park. In the Premier League, there are many underrated players. Here, we talk about Liverpool's captain, Jordan Henderson.

Henderson plays in the defensive midfield position of Liverpool. He can also play in central midfield. It is his physicality and work-rate, which make him perfect for playing in any of these dynamic positions. Liverpool won their last Premier League match away to Southampton with a stunning 3-1 scoreline. In that match, the Liverpool skipper scored the third goal in the 86th minute of the game. In this article, we take a look at why the former Sunderland player deserves a lot more praise than he gets.

#3 Defensive midfielders are always underrated

Henderson has defensive abilities

At the moment, Liverpool is top of the Premier League points table with 82 points from 33 matches. If everything goes in the right direction, we could see Liverpool winning the title after a gap of 29 years. At then, everyone is bound to the credit the victory to the brilliance of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino. A player like Henderson is unlikely to get anywhere near the same recognition.

The same thing goes on the other leagues also. As an example, Sergio Busquets, who is one of the greatest defensive midfielders in the world in the world is as underrated at Barcelona. There are also the likes of Javi Martinez, Thiago Motta, and Sami Khedira who belong in the same category for their respective teams.

