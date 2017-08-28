Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points

Liverpool welcomed Arsenal to Anfield only to send them back with a devastating 4-0 schooling in the beautiful game.

by Gaurav Bhattacharjee Opinion 28 Aug 2017, 10:02 IST

Two heavyweights of the English game, Liverpool and Arsenal clashed at Anfield, the erstwhile home of the Reds in what was both the clubs’ last game before the first international break of the season.

In the words of commentator Jim Beglin, “Liverpool - Arsenal games have of late always been a rip-snorter of a watch” and boy did it live up to the hype. Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Daniel Sturridge meant that Liverpool were the run-away victors with an incredible 4-0 scoreline.

With the transfer window deadline fast approaching, there were a number of interesting subplots that played out within the actual odyssey, stars who shone bright and stars who struggled to even flicker. Here’s a lowdown of the major talking points from the first issue of the 2017-18 edition of this ever intriguing premier league match-up.

5. Liverpool hugely relevant in the title race, Arsenal not quite

Liverpool have been showing us glimpses of devastating quality up-front right from the pre-season. Hoffenhiem was decimated in the midweek and the Reds continued in the same vein today against the Gunners.

Three games into the league and Liverpool have well and truly turned up. The Arsenal defence was carved up time and again with the Liverpool attacking players almost playing for fun in the latter half of the game.

The Reds' defence did its bit as well with Liverpool looking especially assured in the full back department, something that will terribly please the legions of Liverpool fans across the world.

Arsenal, smarting from an unexpected defeat to Stoke in their last game, however, looked downright abysmal. The three man defence did not work as the Liverpool front men were way too fast for Arsenal’s wide defenders, the full backs couldn’t recover in time to lend support to their central defenders and the attack looked comically out of place.

Arsenal’s whole performance can be summed up into two statistics: the first that they could not record a single shot on goal in the entire ninety minutes and the second, that had it not been for Petr Cech, the score line could have well read something in the ilk of 6-0 or even upwards.

Arsenal need to rapidly pull up their socks to be considered serious title challengers or else at this rate, better concentrate on the Europa League and FA Cup instead.