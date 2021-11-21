Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Reds blow away hapless Gunners | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool made light work of Arsenal following a thumping 4-0 victory at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino put The Gunners to the sword as their 10-game unbeaten run was smashed in spectacular fashion.

In a tense but lively contest, managers Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta also came to blows on the touchline as the Premier League's highest-scoring fixture lived up to its billing.

Arsenal looked dangerous in the opening stanza, pressing aggressively and getting close to scoring a few times. But they were completely rolled over by The Reds after the break.

With the win, Liverpool have moved above Manchester City into second place with 25 points from 12 games, while Arsenal remained in fifth place. City have a game in hand, though.

On that note, here's a look at the player ratings for both Liverpool and Arsenal:

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was among the scorers for Liverpool.

Alisson - 8/10

The Liverpool custodian made a routine save in the first half. He produced two impeccable ones after the break - an outstretched boot to deny Aubameyang and a flying tip over the bar.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.5/10

The right-back was at his creative best once again tonight, assisting two goals, Liverpool's first and fourth.

Squawka Football @Squawka Trent Alexander-Arnold’s last three games for Liverpool:



🅰️🅰️ vs. Atletico

⚽️🅰️ vs. West Ham

🅰️🅰️ vs. Arsenal



And he got a hat-trick of assists for England on Monday. 🤯 Trent Alexander-Arnold’s last three games for Liverpool: 🅰️🅰️ vs. Atletico ⚽️🅰️ vs. West Ham🅰️🅰️ vs. Arsenal And he got a hat-trick of assists for England on Monday. 🤯 https://t.co/V4F9wwt17E

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

He wasn't needed as much defensively, as Arsenal weren't threatening much. But Matip still stood out with his tidy passes.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The Dutchman dealt with direct balls well, and made a few good recoveries too.

Kostas Tsimikas - 8/10

He came in for the injured Andrew Robertson, and produced a strong attacking performance. His crosses were amazing too.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

The Spaniard struggled to get into the game early on, but soon grew into it to positively impact Liverpool's performance.

Fabinho - 8.5/10

Liverpool's 'lighthouse' quietly impressed. Fabinho made excellent recoveries, accurate distributions and a crunching tackle when Arsenal countered two-on-one.

Alex Oxlade-Charmberlain - 8.5/10

He made a great block inside his six-yard box, and drove forward whenever in possession to press Arsenal to the hilt.

Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

He was a huge threat for The Gunners throughout before finally getting on the mark with a simple tap-in off a wonderful counter-attack. Salah is now up to 11 league goals for the season to go with seven assists.

Squawka Football @Squawka Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted in 11 of his 12 Premier League games this season:



⚽️ 11 goals

🅰️ 7 assists



Incredible. 😍 Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted in 11 of his 12 Premier League games this season: ⚽️ 11 goals🅰️ 7 assists Incredible. 😍 https://t.co/CUwmn63iaj

Diogo Jota - 8.5/10

The Portuguese ace scored a fine individual goal to double Liverpool's advantage. Jota also helped spark a counter for The Reds' third with a wonderful through-header for Mane.

Sadio Mane - 9/10

He opened the floodgates in the first half, assisted Liverpool's third goal, and was also involved in the fourth. It was a highly productive evening for the Senegalese ace.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Sadio Mane's assist for Mohamed Salah is the 20th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal - only Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler (24) have combined for more for Liverpool in the competition. Buddies. #LIVARS 20 - Sadio Mane's assist for Mohamed Salah is the 20th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal - only Steve McManaman and Robbie Fowler (24) have combined for more for Liverpool in the competition. Buddies. #LIVARS

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Arsenal

Takumi Minamino - 8/10

He scored just a few seconds after coming on. Talk about impact substitutions!

GOAL @goal Takumi Minamino was only on the pitch for 48 SECONDS before scoring with his first touch 😱 Takumi Minamino was only on the pitch for 48 SECONDS before scoring with his first touch 😱 https://t.co/cgjhL59JS3

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

The midfielder helped create Liverpool's fourth with a brilliant lofted cross.

Tyler Morton - 7/10

The youngster came on for his Premier League debut late on.

