Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 3 Tactics from Jurgen Klopp which won Liverpool the game

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.19K // 08 May 2019, 07:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Liverpool hosted Barcelona in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final in the hope of pulling off the unthinkable. They did exactly that as they won the match 4-0 and finished the tie 4-3 on aggregate. The goals were scored by Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

In the first half, Liverpool came out of the blocks quickly and got a 1-0 lead through Origi within the first seven minutes. The Reds were giving nothing away to Barcelona, while the away side was finding life very difficult.

The first half ended 1-0 with Liverpool creating the most chances and Barcelona drawing out some saves from Alisson Becker. The second half of the match belonged to the home side as they were all over Barcelona.

Wijnaldum, the second half substitute, scored early and almost immediately after that, the Dutchman scored his second and Liverpool's third on the night. The fourth goal came from a dreadful mistake from Barcelona's defense as they completely switched off from the corner and Origi scored to complete a stunning come back.

In this piece, we look at the three tactics that won Liverpool the game.

#3 Playing a high line from the start

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

One of the things that lost Liverpool the last game against Barcelona was their high line but this time, Liverpool came out with that same tactic and made Barcelona's attack look lackluster.

It was very brave from Klopp to play such a high line as Barcelona's attack can score anytime on the counter but such was the all-round brilliance of Liverpool's defense that they never let the Blaugrana go on the front foot.

That high line enabled Liverpool to have more of the ball and press Barcelona from the front. Klopp's tactic controlled the game, limited the Spanish champions and it clearly paid off.

1 / 3 NEXT