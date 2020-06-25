Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings as majestic Reds inch closer to domestic glory | Premier League 2019-20

Player ratings from the game, as Liverpool recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Reds are within touching distance of securing their first Premier League title in over 30 years.

Liverpool strolled to a routine Premier League victory at Anfield

Liverpool hosted Crystal Palace at Anfield as they aimed to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a dull 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby earlier this week, as they failed to for only the third time this season.

However, as the champions-elect returned to their own perch for the first time in three months, they recorded a comprehensive 4-0 victory against an in-form Eagles side. Liverpool made four changes to their starting XI, as the likes of Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Gini Wijnaldum earned recalls to the side.

Klopp and co were dominant from the get-go and created chances aplenty, as they looked much sharper than they did against Everton. The deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute, as Trent Alexander-Arnold smashed a stunning free-kick into the top corner of the net.

The Englishman has been in stunning form and took his tally up to three goals and 12 assists for the season. Liverpool continued to dominate proceedings and added a second shortly before half-time, as Salah controlled a delicious lofted ball from Fabinho and slotted calmly past Wayne Hennessey.

The second half was more of the same for Liverpool, as a screamer from Fabinho and a close-range finish from Sadio Mane compounded Palace's misery.

As Liverpool inched closer to sealing their first Premier League title in over 30 years, here are the player ratings from an entertaining game at Anfield.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for Liverpool

Alisson Becker: 7/10

Alisson Becker recorded yet another clean sheet but had virtually nothing to do, as Liverpool dominated proceedings right from the get-go.

The Brazilian leads the Premier League for clean sheets this season and is on his way to securing another Golden Glove award.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 9/10

Scored a stunning goal to break the deadlock on the night and grew in stature as the game progressed. With three goals and 12 assists to his name so far this season, Alexander-Arnold looks set to break his own Premier League record of most assists (12) recorded by a defender in a single season.

His goal set the tone for Liverpool's dominance.

Joe Gomez: 8/10

Much like the rest of the Liverpool defence, Joe Gomez was untroubled at the back and recorded yet another clean sheet. The Englishman was alert when called into action and complemented Virgil van Dijk well.

With Joel Matip injured and Dejan Lovren seemingly out of favour, Gomez looks set to feature heavily in the business end of the season for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk: 8/10

Should have had a penalty for a foul on him in the first half, but it didn't matter as the home side romped to a routine victory. Van Dijk has been an ever-present in the Premier League for Liverpool this season and was at his brilliant best whenever he was called into action.

Spent the dying minutes of the game in the opposition penalty area with the hope of getting his name on the scoresheet.

Andy Robertson: 7.5/10

Andy Robertson capped off to his return to the starting XI with an industrious performance. With the Scotsman out injured for Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Everton, Milner and Gomez took turns to deputize for him and the Reds' attacks didn't have the same quality.

With the 25-year-old back in the team, Klopp's side looked a lot more comfortable attacking from the left side. Provided the assist for Fabinho's goal and was withdrawn with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Fabinho: 10/10

Fabinho was the best player on the pitch and produced a stunning showing. The midfielder dominated proceedings from the centre of the park and also provided a remarkable assist for Salah in the first half.

The Brazilian's second-half strike was a contender for goal of the season, as he smashed a venomous strike from outside the penalty area. Aside from his goal contributions, Fabinho's industry coupled with his ability to mop up Palace's attacks made him the standout performer on the night.

One of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt.

Jordan Henderson: 7.5/10

Nothing spectacular, but the Liverpool captain induced a sense of calmness in the midfield and went about his business in a typically quiet fashion. With the Reds' coronation seemingly weeks away, Henderson will be practising that trophy lift of his to cap off the most important moment of his career.

Gini Wijnaldum: 7/10

Missed two glorious opportunities to score either side of half time, but his performance, in general, was nothing to complain about. Wijnaldum's tenacity coupled with his work-rate makes him a vital cog of this Liverpool side and he showed why with another gritty performance.

He didn't set the world alight with his showing, but he didn't have to because Palace simply did not impose themselves on the game.

Mohamed Salah: 8.5/10

Salah's return to the team coincided with Liverpool's return to form upfront. The Egyptian produced a lively performance and was rewarded with a goal and an assist either side of half time.

Salah is eyeing the Premier League Golden Boot for the third season running and could get his hands on the trophy if he continues like this. The 28-year-old was a bit selfish in the closing stages of the game, but such is his personality that he's never satisfied with what he's got.

Roberto Firmino: 7.5/10

Bobby Firmino was as lively as ever and produced a decent showing at Anfield. However, he failed to get his name on the scoresheet and has just eight league goals to his name so far this season.

The Brazilian is one of the most unselfish players around and allows the likes of Mane and Salah to thrive. However, Klopp will hope for his No. 9 to find his scoring boots in the coming weeks to finish the season strongly.

Sadio Mane: 8.5/10

Sadio Mane was an absolute livewire and tormented the Palace backline with his pace and trickery on the ball. The Senegalese winger's layoffs and deft touches were on point, as he capped off an exceptional performance with a well-taken breakaway goal in the second half.

Mane has been one of Liverpool's best players this season and has carried on from where he left off before the break.

Substitutes

Neco Williams produced a lively cameo in his Premier League debut for Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 5/10

Came on for Henderson with 30 minutes left on the clock but failed to make an impression on the game. It wasn't for his lack of effort or intensity, but it simply did not happen for the Englishman on the night.

Neco Williams: 7/10

Neco Williams was handed his Premier League debut, as he replaced Alexander-Arnold. The young right-back did not look out of place one bit, as he adapted to the pace of the game and produced a lovely cameo.

Played Salah through late in the game with a glorious pass, but the Egyptian failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

Takumi Minamino: 5/10

Much like Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino could not make an impact after coming on in the second half. The Japanese international replaced Firmino in the closing stages of the game but failed to produce anything noteworthy despite his best efforts.

Naby Keita: N/A

After his stellar performance against Everton, Keita was benched in favour of Gini Wijnaldum. However, he did not have enough time to make an impact in the game.

Harvey Elliot: N/A

Harvey Elliot made his second Premier League appearance for Liverpool, as he was brought on for the last five minutes. The Englishman got on the ball only a handful of times and did not play long enough to warrant a rating.

