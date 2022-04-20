Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops as Mohamed Salah hits top gear | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool demolished Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday. The Reds went to the top of the table with 76 points after having played 32 games in the Premier League.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute. The Colombian slammed one in from close range following some brilliant work down the line by Mohamed Salah to set him up. Salah doubled his side's advantage in the 22nd minute as he tucked one past David de Gea after receiving a glorious pass from Sadio Mane.

Mane continued the onslaught for Liverpool. The Senegalese international scored Liverpool's third of the night. He slotted one in flawlessly after receiving an inch-perfect cross from Diaz in minute 68.

Salah put the game to bed with his second and Liverpool's fourth of the game. He chipped one over De Gea five minutes from ninety, following some great vision from Diogo Jota to find him.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

#5 Hit: Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Thiago in action against Manchester United.

Thiago Alcantara put in one of his best ever performances in Liverpool colors against Manchester United.

The Spaniard owned the midfield with his brilliance. His link-up play with Jordan Henderson and and Fabinho was supreme. Thiago deservedly received a standing ovation from Anfield when he was subbed off. He completely ran the scheme of things for Liverpool.

Thiago won seven duels, made four recoveries, won three tackles, made two interceptions, completed three dribbles and made one clearance. He also created three chances and completed the most number of passes (105). The 31-year-old was unplayable in the center of the park.

#4 Flop: Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Phil Jones was taken off following the restart.

Phil Jones did not have the best of games against Liverpool. The 30-year-old was partially responsible for Liverpool's opening goal of the game. His poor positioning allowed Diaz to run free on goal and have a go. Jones struggled to maintain the structure throughout his stay on the pitch.

The communication gap between Jones and Harry Maguire was quite evident as the duo allowed both Salah and Diaz to go scott free for the opener. Understandably, he was subbed off at half-time as Ralf Rangnick opted to bring on Jadon Sancho to replace him as Liverpool were already up by two goals by then.

#3 Hit: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane in action against Manchester United.

Sadio Mane put in another solid performance for Liverpool. The 30-year-old scored one and assisted one against Manchester United. Mane's defense-splitting pass to Mohamed Salah was a thing of beauty. Moreover, his finish for Liverpool's third of the night was clinical to say the least.

Mane won three duels, made three recoveries, won one tackle and created one chance throughout the game. He clicked perfectly upfront as the trio of Luis Diaz, Mane and Salah completely ripped Manchester United apart.

#2 Flop: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire struggles to keep up with Mohamed Salah.

Another flop show by Harry Maguire. The Englishman endured another torrid game against Liverpool. He was supposed to lead the Manchester United back-line, but instead he passively cost them two goals.

Maguire was responsible for being positioned quite high up the pitch, which resulted in him losing Luis Diaz. His positioning allowed Mohamed Salah to unleash his pace on numerous occasions. Maguire could have done better for Mane's goal as well. The 29-year-old needs to do better than this to justify his place in the starting line-up.

#1 Hit: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah was brilliant against Manchester United.

What a way to find one's lost form. Mohamed Salah has struggled to hit top gear ever since the end of the international break. But he found his mojo against Manchester United.

The Egyptian scored a brace and assisted one against the Red Devils. In the process, he grabbed his 30th goal of the season.

Salah's pace caused all sorts of trouble for the United defenders. He capitalized on the spaces left behind by Ralf Rangnick's men and positioned himself perfectly.

Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely delighted to have his talisman hit top form as the season enters its most decisive stage.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit