Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: 5 talking points as Jurgen Klopp's men humiliate the Red Devils again | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool jumped to the top of the 2021-22 Premier League table with a 4-0 demolition of Manchester United on Tuesday, 19 April at Anfield. The remarkable one-sided thrashing comes less than six months after Jurgen Klopp's men spanked their arch-rivals 5-0 at Old Trafford.

In the absence of talismanic superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils were up against it from the opening whistle. The manner of their defeat, though, was disappointing, as United offered no resistance against the rampant Reds.

Liverpool finished the game with a whopping 72 percent of possession and completed 90 percent of their passes. Manchester United, on the other hand, misplaced 27 percent of their passes and attempted only two shots with just one on target. Mohamed Salah scored twice while Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were also on target for the Merseyside giants, who attempted 14 shots on the night.

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Liverpool have scored as many goals in their last 2.5 PL games vs Man Utd as they did in 14 matches between 2003 and 2009 Liverpool have scored as many goals in their last 2.5 PL games vs Man Utd as they did in 14 matches between 2003 and 2009

On that note, here are five talking points after a dazzling display from the home team at Anfield.

#5 Liverpool tore Manchester United apart early yet again

Mohamed Salah scored a fine team goal against the Red Devils

For the second time this season, Manchester United were undone within the first five minutes against their greatest rivals. Naby Keita scored in the fifth minute of the 5-0 drubbing at Old Trafford back in October. This time it was Diaz who got on the scoresheet after a simple cross from Salah.

Just over 15 minutes later, the Reds doubled their advantage by scoring one of their finest team goals of the campaign through the Egyptian superstar. Mane played a gem of a chipped pass over the hapless Manchester United defense after some neat work in midfield from Fabinho and Thiago. Salah's touch to bring the pass down was exquisite and his low finish past David de Gea was unerring.

#4 Paul Pogba's early injury set the tone for a disgraceful Manchester United display in the first-half

Paul Pogba was substituted early against Liverpool on Tuesday

After being sent off in the first league meeting between these teams earlier in the season, Paul Pogba lasted 10 minutes in the second fixture. The France international suffered what appeared to be a calf injury and was replaced by Jesse Lingard.

For a second straight game, Pogba was whistled at by Red Devils fans as he limped off the pitch. One can't help but wonder if we have seen the last of the Frenchman in a Manchester United jersey as his contract expires this summer.

The Analyst @OptaAnalyst



Thiago - 14

Jordan Henderson - 13

Fabinho - 12

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 12

Luis Díaz - 9

Mohamed Salah - 8

Manchester United - 7



#MUFC #LIVMUN #LFC First half successful passes into the final third of the pitch:Thiago - 14Jordan Henderson - 13Fabinho - 12Trent Alexander-Arnold - 12Luis Díaz - 9Mohamed Salah - 8Manchester United - 7 First half successful passes into the final third of the pitch:Thiago - 14Jordan Henderson - 13Fabinho - 12Trent Alexander-Arnold - 12Luis Díaz - 9Mohamed Salah - 8Manchester United - 7#MUFC #LIVMUN #LFC

Things only got worse for Ralf Rangnick's side as they turned in one of the worst first-half displays in the club's history. United didn't attempt a single shot and had just 24 percent possession in the opening 45 minutes. It was the first time in four years that the club had failed to register a single shot on target in the first-half of a league game.

The Manchester-based club completed just 63 percent of the 144 passes they attempted. They didn't even have a touch inside Liverpool's box for the first 30 minutes.

Aaron Mclean @A9Mac

Can't even talk about how good Liverpool are because they have tougher games on a Friday vs the youth team doing shape.



#LIVMUN @SkySportsPL What we have just witnessed from Man Utd for 45 minutes is criminal. Heartless. Gutless. Embarrassing.Can't even talk about how good Liverpool are because they have tougher games on a Friday vs the youth team doing shape. What we have just witnessed from Man Utd for 45 minutes is criminal. Heartless. Gutless. Embarrassing.Can't even talk about how good Liverpool are because they have tougher games on a Friday vs the youth team doing shape.#LIVMUN @SkySportsPL

#3 Thiago ran the show at Anfield

Thiago was in the thick of things for Jurgen Klopp's side

Spanish midfielder Thiago turned in arguably his best display in a Liverpool jersey against United on Tuesday. The former Bayern Munich man arrived on Merseyside in 2020 for a £20 million fee. After a difficult debut season in England that saw him struggle to find form and fitness, Thiago has looked back at this best in recent months.

Squawka @Squawka



100% take-on success

98% pass accuracy

68 touches

60 passes attempted

59 passes completed

6 final third entries

5/5 long balls

4 duels contested

3 duels won

3 chances created

2 tackles



It's all too easy for him. Thiago's first half by numbers vs. Man Utd:100% take-on success98% pass accuracy68 touches60 passes attempted59 passes completed6 final third entries5/5 long balls4 duels contested3 duels won3 chances created2 tacklesIt's all too easy for him. Thiago's first half by numbers vs. Man Utd:100% take-on success 98% pass accuracy68 touches 60 passes attempted59 passes completed6 final third entries 5/5 long balls 4 duels contested3 duels won3 chances created 2 tackles It's all too easy for him. 🎨 https://t.co/p7SZp9g5aC

The Barcelona youth product was in imperious form tonight, gliding across the Anfield turf with unparalleled grace and elegance. Thiago controlled the tempo of the game, winning the ball back quickly and dictating play with his range of passing.

#2 Liverpool's front three were all among the goals

Mohamed Salah (L), Sadio Mane (C) and Luis Diaz (R) were unstoppable

Liverpool started the game with a front three of Diaz on the left, Mane through the middle and Salah on the right. The trio delivered a complete performance, as they not only got on the scoresheet but also assisted each other's goals.

Salah set up Diaz for the opener before finishing off Mane's delightful ball for Liverpool's second goal. After the half-time interval, Diaz turned provider as he delivered a perfect low cross for Mane to score with a first-time finish.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Salah: "In midfield they [ #mufc ] make our life easier. We have a clean sheet here [Anfield] and there [Old Trafford]." [sky] Salah: "In midfield they [#mufc] make our life easier. We have a clean sheet here [Anfield] and there [Old Trafford]." [sky]

The Colombian was replaced by Diogo Jota in the 70th minute and the Portuguese forward also managed to set up a goal. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star played in Salah, who made no mistake with his dinked effort over De Gea for Liverpool's fourth goal.

#1 Mohamed Salah was Manchester United's chief tormentor yet again

Mohamed Salah celebrates (L) as a dejected Harry Maguire (R) looks on

Manchester United must be absolutely sick of the sight of Mohamed Salah and Liverpool. Tuesday's 4-0 demolition means the Reds have put nine goals past their arch-rivals in two league fixtures this campaign. Salah has been involved in seven of them, scoring five times and providing two assists.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Stat: Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in every PL game against the Manchester clubs his season. Talk about a big game player! #LIVMUN Stat: Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in every PL game against the Manchester clubs his season. Talk about a big game player! #LIVMUN

After his latest brace against United on Tuesday, the Egyptian star is up to 30 goals in all competitions for the season. Meanwhile, Liverpool are back at the top of the Premier League table with 76 points from 32 games.

Manchester City, though, will have the chance to overtake the Reds on Wednesday (20 April). The Sky Blues face a tricky Brighton & Hove Albion side at the Etihad.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are looking increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are now sixth with 54 points from 33 games. Fifth-placed Arsenal have two games in hand over Rangnick's side and Co., and are level on points.

Tottenham Hotspur remain the narrow favorites to finish fourth and are currently on 57 points with a game in hand over Manchester United.

