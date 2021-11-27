Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Reds player ratings as Diogo Jota double secures dominant win | Premier League 2021-22

A Rampant Liverpool team overcame Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. A brace from Diogo Jota followed by goals from Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk secured a big win for The Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side saved their heavy metal hits before the break. They raced to a 3-0 lead before half-time to essentially put the game to bed. Van Dijk further increased Liverpool's lead in the second half. But wasteful finishing and a shift down in gears kept the hosts from extending their lead on the night.

Nevertheless, with the win, Liverpool are now within a point of league leaders Chelsea, who play Manchester United on Sunday. Meanwhile, Southampton were second-best right from the opening whistle. They produced a limp display that manager Ralph Hasenhuttl wouldn't be too happy about.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

He was a mere spectator for much of the game. tThe Brazilian saw little action at his end.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

Sky's the limit for Liverpool's prolific full-back. Alexander-Arnold continued his fine run of form by bagging another assist, a wonderful corner-kick that found Van Dijk inside the box.

In the process, he became the third-youngest player to rack up 40 assists in the Premier League.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 40 - Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist for Virgil van Dijk was his 40th in the Premier League - only Wayne Rooney (22y 200d) and Cesc Fàbregas (21y 188d) have reached 40 Premier League assists at a younger age (23y 51d). Naughty. #LIVSOU 40 - Trent Alexander-Arnold's assist for Virgil van Dijk was his 40th in the Premier League - only Wayne Rooney (22y 200d) and Cesc Fàbregas (21y 188d) have reached 40 Premier League assists at a younger age (23y 51d). Naughty. #LIVSOU

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

The 22-year-old produced a key block to deny Stuart Armstrong early in the second half. Konate is becoming a huge figure in Liverpool's defence.

Virgil van Dijk - 8.5/10

The big Dutchman had another fine game. Van Dijk was impeccable in defence as always, and also got on the scoresheet in the second half.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA Virgil van Dijk scores a volley in front of the Kop 👏🚀 Virgil van Dijk scores a volley in front of the Kop 👏🚀 https://t.co/n1U9aftBiN

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

It was another lively attacking performance from the Scotsman. Robertson made four key passes, and assisted Jota for Liverpool's opener.

Jordan Henderson - 8/10

It was an impressive return to the team for the Liverpool captain. Henderson combined brilliantly with Salah for Jota's second goal. He also created a few chances with his exquisite crossing ability and passes.

Fabinho - 8/10

A composed figure in midfield, Fabinho was never late in his challenges, and kept everything tidy at the back. He made three clearances and tackles apiece, and blocked two shots.

Thiago Alcantara - 8/10

He struck in the Champions League win over Porto in midweek. Alcantara has now bagged another goal, albeit with a deflection, to cap off a marvellous week.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

There were no goals for the Egyptian ace on the night. But Salah was a thorn in Southampton's face with his speed and link-up play. He also bagged an assist for Jota's second goal.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 25 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions this season (17 goals, 8 assists), more than double that of any other Premier League player. Ridiculous. #LIVSOU 25 - Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 25 goals in all competitions this season (17 goals, 8 assists), more than double that of any other Premier League player. Ridiculous. #LIVSOU

Diogo Jota - 8.5/10

He gave Liverpool a healthy 2-0 advantage early on in the game with a clinical brace. However, his attempts to find the hat-trick goal were unsuccessful.

Squawka Football @Squawka Diogo Jota has now scored six Premier League goals for Liverpool this season:



◉ 2 right-foot

◉ 2 left-foot

◉ 2 headers



Perfectly balanced. ⚖️ Diogo Jota has now scored six Premier League goals for Liverpool this season:◉ 2 right-foot◉ 2 left-foot◉ 2 headersPerfectly balanced. ⚖️ https://t.co/y8muKV96J9

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

He lacked the end-product, overhitting some of his passes. Mane was denied from close-range in the dying minutes of normal time.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Southampton

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10

He saw a long-range effort saved by Alex McCarthy.

James Milner - 7/10

Milner always looked to push Liverpool forward with his accurate long balls on the night.

Takumi Minamino - N/A

There wasn't enough time for the Japanese to make any significant impact.

