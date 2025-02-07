Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Reds player ratings as Arne Slot's men batter Spurs to keep quadruple dreams alive

Liverpool put four past Tottenham Hotspur to overturn their first leg defeat in the semifinals and put them back on track to win the Quadruple this season. Mohamed Salah set up Cody Gakpo in the 34th minute, before thumping home a 51st minute penalty to overturn the course of the tie. Conkr Bradley then set up Dominik Szoboszlai in the 75th minute before Alexis Mac Allister found club Captain Virgil van Dijk in the 80th minute to put the win beyond any doubt and boom Arne Slot's first trip to Wembley.

Liverpool player ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher- 7/10

The Irish keeper had very little to do in the game thanks to his defense completely shutting Tottenham down. He did not have to make a save and only made three recoveries in the game.

Conor Bradley-8.5/10

The young defender had a brilliant game for Liverpool and helped the side to victory with an assist. He won two tackles and five recoveries in his solid performance for Arne Slot's side.

Ibrahima Konate- 8/10

Konate was brilliant alongside Virgil Van Dijk in the Reds defense. He completed the most passes in the game (71) and won five of six duels.

Virgil van Dijk-9/10

The Liverpool captain was key to his side overturning their first leg defeat and booking their place in the final at Wembley. He bagged a goal in the game and helped keep a clean sheet winning three out of four duels in the game.

Andrew Robertson-8/10

The Scottish fullback had a fine game for Arne Slot's men. He created three chances and won five out of seven duels in the match.

Ryan Gravenberch-8.5/10

The Dutch midfielder was a joy to behold in the Liverpool midfield. He completed 50 out of 53 passes, completed two dribbles and made seven recoveries in a commanding performance for the Reds.

Curtis Jones- 7.5/10

The Englishman had a fabulous performance in midfield. He was the most accurate passer to play over 45 minutes of football, completing 94% of his 54 passes and creating three chances.

Dominik Szoboszlai-9/10

The Hungarian midfielder was fabulous for the Reds at Anfield. He created the most chances in the game (5) and made three tackles in a dominant performance.

Mohamed Salah-9/10

Mohamed Salah was irresistible for Arne Slot's side and bagged a goal and an assist to put Tottenham’s title hopes to the sword. He created two chances and tested the Spurs goal four times in a performance that will leave the fans from North London shaken.

Cody Gakpo-8.5/10

The Dutch singer was phenomenal for his side today. He bagged a goal and struck the woodwork once in a dominant display for the Reds

Darwin Nunez-8/10

Despite not getting on the scoreboard himself, the Liverpool striker was phenomenal in the game. He created three chances, won two tackles, and won 60% of his duels in the match.

Liverpool Substitutions

Alexis McAllister- 7.5/10

The Argentine star came on for the last 18 minutes of the game and bagged an assist from his 15 touches. He also made two recoveries in the game.

Diogo Jota- 6.5/10

That Portuguese star was a decent addition for that victorious side in that game. He completed all five passes he attempted and two shots from 10 touches.

Harvey Elliott- NA

The young midfielder came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game with passage into the final all but secured. He completed all five passes he attempted with his seven touches.

Luis Diaz- NA

The Colombian came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game. He won a free kick and completed four passes on his nine touches on the pitch.

Jarell Quansah- NA

The Englishman came on late in the game but did not have enough time to affect the game. He managed to complete 10 passes from his 10 touches before the final whistle.

