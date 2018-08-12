Liverpool 4-0 West Ham United: Player Ratings

Liverpool ran out comfortable winners at Anfield

Sunday gave us the first chance to see what Liverpool and West Ham had to offer this season, as the pair faced off at Anfield on the opening weekend of the season.

It was a comfortable day for Liverpool, as they ran out 4-0 winners in what was a very disappointing showing from West Ham.

Liverpool took the lead early on when Andy Robertson squared for Mo Salah, who had the simple task of turning the ball into an empty net. The Egyptian will be hoping to repeat his record-breaking performance from last season, that saw him score 32 times.

They had their second before halftime. More disappointing defending from West Ham saw the ball come to James Milner at the far post, and he pulled it back to Sadio Mane, who couldn’t miss.

They got their third at the start of the second half, when Mane fired home from the edge of the box, although replays appeared to show him in an offside position. It was four in the final moments, with Daniel Sturridge coming off the bench, and scoring with his first touch.

Liverpool

The Reds got off to a winning start

Alisson Becker- 5

Didn’t have much to do in terms of shot stopping. He will be judged mainly on his distribution in games like this and will want it to be slightly better in the coming weeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold- 5

The Englishman looked solid defensively and dealt well with the threat of Felipe Anderson. He got forward well but often lacked the quality of pass needed in the final third.

Virgil van Dijk- 6

Looked very comfortable marshalling the back four, and didn’t really have much to do defensively. Looked good in possession, but will have busier days.

Joe Gomez- 5

Got off to a shaky start, but got better as the game went on. He will hope for better performances in the coming weeks because his position will be under threat when Dejan Lovren returns to fitness.

Andy Robertson- 6

Much like the rest of his back four, wasn’t tested much in his own half. He was as always a threat going forward and set up the first goal for Salah.

Georginio Wijnaldum- 6

Was the holding player in a midfield that wasn’t called upon much defensively. Did a good job positionally, and allowed those alongside him to push forward in the knowledge he would cover for them.

Naby Keita- 7

A positive debut for Keita, who looked like a natural in the Liverpool midfield. He will have tougher tests because he was regularly awarded far too much space.

James Milner- 8

A massively underrated player, but had a brilliant game. He was good in possession and got forward a lot, showing a side of his game that we have rarely seen recently.

Mo Salah- 7

The Egyptian got the early goal, but in all honesty, he didn’t have too much of an impact on the game afterwards and was outshone by Mane in attacking areas.

Roberto Firmino- 6

A strangely quiet game for Firmino in attacking areas. He did a good job tracking back and helping out in midfield, but we didn’t see much of him in the final third.

Sadio Mane- 8

The former Southampton man got himself in some good areas and was rewarded with his two goals, even though the second of which should have been ruled offside.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson- 5

Came on in a comfortable position, and didn’t really have too long to impact the game.

Xherdan Shaqiri- N/A

Only came on with a few minutes remaining, will need more time to prove what he can do for Liverpool.

Daniel Sturridge- 6

Probably only touched the ball on a couple of occasions, but scored with his first touch, and will hope to have a big part to play this season.

