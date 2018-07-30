Liverpool 4-1 Manchester United: 3 Talking Points

Liverpool hammered United 4-1 in America

Less than half a month left before the new season begins, clubs like to try their new players and test their capability. Clubs examine how new players adapt to the team and determine their strengths and weaknesses.

The International Champions Cup is the tournament where big clubs play against each other with nothing to lose. Managers try their new tactics and formations which help them in deciding which suits the team the most.

Liverpool has been promising so far in pre-season, which will give them the required confidence before the new season begins. Manchester United, on the other hand, have not been that impressive. The contest between Liverpool and United clearly showed the difference.

Liverpool didn't hesitate to play an attacking game, which helped them beat United beat 4-1. The game clearly showed United are far behind in preparation and they need to regroup before the new season begins.

Here we take a look at talking points from the game.

#1 The starting lineups made the difference

Sanchez had a disappointing game

United's starting lineup was weak compared to Liverpool's. United had only three first-team players in starting lineup which included Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, and Ander Herrera.

Liverpool played with a full strength side which was another reason why they had an advantage over United. Liverpool started the game with new recruit Fabinho, and even Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. These players gave them the required confidence. Xherdan Shaqiri, who signed for Liverpool this summer, was also given the chance which proved to be effective.

The only goal of United was scored by Andreas Pereira through the free kick. Pereira scored a stupendous goal by guiding the ball in the top left corner of the net with goalkeeper Kamil Grabara standing like a statue only to watch Pereira's brilliance. He has been the most consistent player for United to date in the pre-season. Mourinho needs to think about playing Pereira more often after how he has performed in the pre-season games.

