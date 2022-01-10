Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town: 5 Talking Points as Reds youngsters take centre-stage | FA Cup 2021-22

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 4-1 to advance to the fourth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup.

Daniel Udoh opened the scoring for the visitors after some great work by Nathaneal Ogbeta. Minutes later, Kaide Gordon grabbed Liverpool's equaliser following some exquisite footwork. Fabinho scored the Reds' second of the game from the penalty spot on the cusp of half-time.

Roberto Firmino added Liverpool's third just as Shrewsbury looked to get back into the game. The Brazilian scored a sumptuous back-heel goal before Fabinho wrapped up proceedings for the Reds.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Academy players shine for Liverpool

Kaide Gordon rejoices after scoring.

With many absentees due to COVID-19, injuries and Africa Cup of Nations, Jurgen Klopp put out an inexperienced line-up. The German manager provided youngsters an opportunity to shine, and they did not disappoint.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Max Voltman were handed full debuts by Klopp. Conor Bradley, Dixon-Bonner, Tyler Morton and Gordon impressed on the night.

Bradley set up Gordon for Liverpool's equaliser.

#4 Roberto Firmino produces a trademark finish

Roberto Firmino scores Liverpool's third of the game.

Roberto Firmino returned to action after being sidelined with COVID-19. The Brazilian came off the bench, and scored a trademark no-look goal with a beautiful finish.

Firmino's strike ended Shrewsbury Town's hopes of coming back into the game. The 30-year-old looked in fine form, making the most of the limited time he was on the pitch.

