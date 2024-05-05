Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham: Reds' Player Ratings as Elliott and Gakpo score lovely goals in a thrilling win at home | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool secured a thrilling 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 5.

Liverpool made a dominant start to the game and seemed to have started the contest in the fourth gear as they showed immense hunger to score. They caught a hapless Tottenham side out of position several times as they created one chance after another in the first period. The Reds grabbed the lead in the 16th minute after a couple of missed chances prior to that.

Cody Gakpo played the perfect cross towards the far post where Mohamed Salah nodded in with accuracy to make it 1-0. Liverpool had 45% of the ball in the first half but attempted an astounding 14 shots, with eight on target. However, they were made to wait until the 45th minute for their second goal. Andrew Robertson made a marauding run forward from the left flank and tucked in a rebound to make it 2-0.

The Reds led 2-0 at the break.

Liverpool picked up where they left off in the first half as they made a commanding start to the second half as well. Harvey Elliott started getting more involved in the game and provided a lovely assist for Cody Gakpo to make it 3-0 after 50 minutes. Just nine minutes later, Elliott produced a scorcher of a goal to make it 4-0. He received the ball from Salah on the right side of the field, before taking a couple of steps infield and firing one into the top-left corner from 25 yards out.

Tottenham showed great fighting spirit towards the end and were buoyed by the timely introduction of Richarlison. The Brazilian grabbed a goal against the run of play in the 72nd minute, following an assist by Brennan Johnson. Richarlison then turned provider for Tottenham as he assisted Heung-min Son's goal to make it 4-2.

However, Tottenham could not maintain the momentum to score another as Liverpool secured a 4-2 win. On that note, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

Alisson had a decent game in goal as he made four saves throughout the contest to keep Tottenham at bay. He also played seven accurate long balls.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

Trent was a livewire for Liverpool on the right flank and often ventured forward as he played two key passes and three crosses. He was also defensively sound, winning seven duels, making six tackles and three interceptions.

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Quansah had a decent game in defence for the Reds as he won six duels and made three tackles.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk put in a composed performance as he won all three of his duels and made one tackle and six clearances.

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

Robertson scored his team's second goal after a great run forward. He also won three duels, making two tackles and two interceptions. He also played one key pass.

Harvey Elliott - 9.5/10

Elliott was pronounced Player of the Match once the game ended. He provided an assist for Gakpo's goal early in the second half, before bagging one himself with a wonderful strike. He played five key passes, attempted four shots on target and won three duels.

Wataru Endo - 7/10

Endo passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass, and also won two duels in a decent performance.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Mac Allister passed the ball with 76% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won six duels, making two interceptions and four tackles.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Salah had a good game on the right flank and scored Liverpool's first goal. He attempted five other shots, with three of those on target. Salah also played three key passes, including the layoff for Elliott's goal. However, he lost the ball 21 times and was fortunate Tottenham were not up to the mark.

Cody Gakpo - 8.5/10

Gakpo had a great game up front and played a wonderful center-forward's game. He provided an assist for his team's first goal and scored their third with a lovely header. He also played two key passes and won five duels.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Diaz had a decent game out wide as he completed 19 passes with perfect accuracy and won six duels.

Substitutes

Joe Gomez - 6/10

He replaced Robertson shortly after the hour-mark but looked rusty on the pitch.

Stefan Bajcetic - 6.5/10

He replaced Endo in the second half and came on when Tottenham were already blown away at 4-0.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

Gravenberch replaced Mac Allister in the 75th minute but could not alter the course of the game much.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Nunez came on late in the game and had one glorious chance to make it five for Liverpool but missed.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

He replaced Elliott late in the game and put in a decent cameo.