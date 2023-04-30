Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings for the Reds as Jota nets winner to spoil Spurs comeback | Premier League 2022-23 

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 in a pulsating encounter at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 30, with Diogo Jota netting the winner in the 94th minute.

The Reds raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes of the game as Spurs headed towards another embarrassing loss.

Curtis Jones broke the deadlock in the third minute while Luis Diaz made it 2-0 in the fifth minute. Mohamed Salah converted a penalty in the 15th minute to give the hosts a three-goal cushion.

The match seemed over for the beleaguered Tottenham, who've been struggling with erratic results lately. However, Harry Kane pulled one back before the end of the first half to reduce the deficit.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 3' - Liverpool 1-0 Spurs

5' - Liverpool 2-0 Spurs

13' - Liverpool 3-0 Spurs

39' - Liverpool 3-1 Spurs

77' - Liverpool 3-2 Spurs

90+2' - Liverpool 3-3 Spurs

90+4' - Liverpool 4-3 Spurs



Jota scored immediately after Richarlison's first PL goal for Spurs.



Son Heung-min scored in the 77th minute after seeing two of his earlier shots come off the post, while Richarlison completed the comeback in the 93rd minute.

Spurs thought they had secured a valuable point in their push for European qualification, but Jota cut their celebrations short by making it 4-3 for Liverpool just seconds later.

The Reds are now fifth in the table with 56 points, two ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand over them.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 6.5/10

The Liverpool custodian made three important saves in the game but was still beaten thrice and should've done better for Tottenham's third goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

Another stellar performance from Alexander-Arnold, who assisted the opening goal and then followed it up with a pre-assist for their second.

Ibrahima Konate - 5.5/10

Konate was clearly unsettled whenever Spurs charged forward and nearly gave away a penalty after tugging down Richarlison inside the box.

Virgil van Dijk - 5/10

Van Dijk had his worst performance of the season against Spurs. Ivan Perisic skinned the Dutchman in the build-up to Tottenham's first goal, who was completely powerless when they scored twice more after the break.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson got into good positions and was an outlet for Liverpool in attack.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Elliott's passing range was excellent, but he won only one out of the seven duels he contested.

Fabinho - 6/10

The Brazilian had a bright start to the game but faded as the match wore on, with Spurs having a gala time cutting through Liverpool's midfield.

Curtis Jones - 7.5/10

Jones broke the deadlock for Liverpool inside three minutes of the kick-off by converting from close range.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah took his chance from the penalty spot but struggled from open play.

Cody Gakpo - 8/10

Gakpo assisted the second goal with a nice cut-back after a clever run in behind Spurs' defense. He won the penalty which Salah converted as well.

Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

The Colombian scored within five minutes of his return to the starting lineup, but his influence quickly waned after that.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson (63' for Elliott) - 6/10

The Liverpool skipper struggled to wrestle control of the game.

Diogo Jota (63' for Jota) - 8/10

Jota scored the winner just seconds after Richarlison equalized for Spurs, saving Liverpool's blushes.

Darwin Nunez (73' for Gakpo) - 6/10

Nunez hardly saw the ball.

James Milner (86' for Jones) - 6/10

Milner went into the book for an ill-timed challenge on Kane.

