4 reasons why Liverpool should keep hold of James Milner

Maya Mahadevan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Three years ago, Liverpool brought in James Milner from Manchester City on a free transfer. Needless to say, it has been a good piece of transfer business for the Merseyside team – City’s loss has been the Reds’ gain - both in and out of the dressing room.

At the end of his City stint, Milner arrived at Liverpool on a four-year contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2019. By then, the former Aston Villa man would be past 33 years of age – safe to say, not exactly the peak for a midfielder.

However, the adage ‘aging like fine wine’ fits the bill perfectly when the player in question is Milner. The Reds' number 7 does not adhere to the mere normal; he offers much more than your average 30-something midfielder.

This piece elaborates on 4 key reasons why Liverpool will do well to keep hold of Milner for at least a couple of seasons more.

#4 The intangibles: leadership, experience and mentality

While it may be difficult to quantify the benefits from intangibles, the perks of qualitative genius offered by players cannot be overlooked.

Klopp's squad is mostly comprised of players in their 20s – in fact, Milner and Ragnar Klavan are the only players over the age of 30 (Simon Mignolet and Adam Lallana have just reached the mark).

Milner's attitude and work ethic have always been exemplary, something that can be imbibed by his young teammates as well as academy graduates coming out of the LFC talent pool. His cool, steady mentality combined with the will to win provides a calming influence on those around him.

Having won the Premier League on more than one occasion with Manchester City, he undoubtedly understands what it takes to win. He is the Reds' vice-captain for a reason – he may not be the loudest voice on the pitch but in leading by example, he creates a path for teammates to follow in his stead.

Milner also has valuable experience under his belt, having been on the roster for various teams – Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa etc. – and thereby had the chance to play under various managers. It enables him to see things from more than one angle and visualize different perspectives and styles.

