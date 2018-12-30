Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Hits and Flops, Premier League 2018-19

Arvind Krishnan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 187 // 30 Dec 2018, 08:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool smashed Arsenal for five in Saturday's feature clash

Liverpool ended the year on a high as they routed Arsenal 5-1 with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah getting on the scoresheet. The win opens up a nine-point gap at the top of the table with Tottenham placed second behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

In a one-sided first half, Arsenal took the lead through Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 11th minute. The hosts hit back in the 14th minute after a confusion among Arsenal defenders in the box saw Firmino tap in from close range.

Firmino doubled Liverpool's lead shortly after the equalizer as he glided his way past Arsenal's centre-backs and slotted the ball past a helpless Leno. Matters got worse for the Gunners after Sadio Mane and Mo Salah scored in the 32nd and 45th minute respectively, giving the hosts an unassailable 4-1 lead before the interval.

The Reds scored their fifth goal in the 65th minute after Roberto Firmino completed his hattrick from the penalty spot in front of the Kop. On that note, let us take a look at the hits and flops from the game between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield.

#5 Hit: Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri continued to impress with a fantastic performance against Arsenal

Xherdan Shaqiri appears to look the real deal after joining Liverpool from Stoke in the summer transfer window for a fee of £13 million. After impressing against Manchester United and Newcastle, Shaqiri continued his rich vein of form against Arsenal.

Shaqiri tormented a below-par Arsenal midfield and defence with his nimble footwork and brilliant link up with Salah, Mane and Firmino. His work rate and pressing forced the likes of Torreira and Xhaka to concede possession in the opposition half. This allowed the front three to bomb forward and create a wealth of chances for Liverpool.

The Swiss international could have had an assist to his name early in the second half when Salah's attempt was well saved by Leno. Shaqiri ended the game with a pass accuracy rate of 84%, made two interceptions and recovered possession on nine occasions.

With such performances under his belt, Shaqiri is proving to be a valuable asset for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement